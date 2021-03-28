Kansas State’s tennis team earned its first road win of the year Sunday, beating West Virginia, 4-2, in Morgantown, W.V.
The Wildcats showed the Mountaineers no mercy: West Virginia only had five players available, giving K-State walkover victories in both singles and doubles play. The walkovers accounted for two of the Wildcats’ (6-6, 1-3 Big 12) four points Sunday.
With a walkover in the No. 3 doubles spot, K-State only needed to capture one of the remaining doubles matchups.
The Wildcats got just that thanks to senior Lilla Barzo and freshman Manami Ukita, who picked up a 6-3 victory over West Virginia’s Momoko Nagato and Amber Fuller.
Singles play began with another walkover, as sophomore Ioana Gheorghita was declared the winner by default in the No. 6 position, extending K-State’s lead to 2-0.
The Wildcats then earned victories in No. 3 and No. 4 singles, with Barzo and Ukita’s wins giving the visitors the four points they needed to hand the Mountaineers (3-6, 0-6) their sixth straight loss.
Sunday marked the Wildcats’ first win away from Manhattan in more than a year. Their last road win prior to Sunday was Feb. 22, 2020, when they beat DePaul, 4-1, in Iowa City, Iowa.
K-State returns to the court Wednesday, when it travels to Tulsa to take on the Golden Hurricane.
Track and field excels at Shocker Invitational
K-State’s track and field teams came back from Wichita with plenty of hardware.
The Wildcats, competing in the Shocker Invitational, capped the meet Saturday.
K-State’s throwers led the way, with three athletes placing in the top three of their respective events.
Senior Ashley Petr placed first in women’s discus with a throw of 54.22m/177-11, giving her another victory since the outdoor season began.
“She has had two solid outings this year,” K-State director of track and field and cross country Cliff Rovelto said. “From her perspective, I think she should be throwing farther. I think that is a good sign. I think she has some things she can still clean up, but she is doing well.”
Two other throwers took third: Taylor Latimer (women’s shot put) and Cameron Lewis (men’s shot put).
“Taylor threw solid in the shot,” Rovelto said.
“Her average throw is improving significantly since indoors. The bigger throws will come from there. It is encouraging to see that. She has some things she still can improve on.”
Lewis didn’t limit himself only to the shot put, though. He also earned runner-up honors in men’s discus with a throw of 53. 53.18m/174-6 — edging teammate Colin Echols’ toss of 51.39m/168-7.
“Today was not good throwing conditions,” Rovelto said. “Even though the distance does not look outstanding, Cam and Colin can get some more meters out of their throws. Going forward, I feel good about all our guys. We still have lots of improvements from those events, but we can still have some really good throws down the road.”
The Wildcats dominated the women’s 800-meter event, taking four of the top-five spots, led by junior Alex Ferguson, who won with a time of 2:11.26. Sophomore Sydney Burton (third; 2:13.10), senior Cayli Hume (fourth; 2:13.77) and freshman Jessica Caraway (5th, 2:16.43) crossed the line behind Ferguson.
“Alex is a good competitor,” Rovelto said, “and it was a good effort from her under these conditions.”
Other podium finishes included Konstantina Romaiou (second in women’s long jump), Jesse Pinkley (second in women’s pole vault) and Akia Guerrier (third in women’s 200 meters).
“It has been two years since she competed,” Rovelto said of Guerrier. “It wasn’t anything special, but it was not far off from her PR (personal record). That run was encouraging for her.”
K-State's run of podium finishes mirrored sterling efforts Friday on Day 1 of the meet.
Junior Cara Melgares, a Manhattan High alum, ran a career-best 17:31.58 in the 5,000 meters to win the event.
“Cara looked like her old self," Rovelto said, "so that was good to see."
Helene Ingvaldsen placed second in the women's hammer throw Friday with a toss of 66.22m/217-3. The throw was the third-best in the event in school history.
Kade McCall, a freshman, earned second in the men's hammer throw with a mark of 60.43m/198-3.
“Kade was over 60 meters again," Rovelto said, "so his freshman year is off to a fine start."
The Wildcats nearly swept the top five spots in the men's 5,000 meters; they settled for second through fifth: David Lutgen (second; 14:30.75), Kerby Depenbusch (third; 14:32.58), Hadley Splechter (fourth; 14:34.41) and Noah Stevenson (fifth, 14:52.32).
K-State has a week off before it returns to participate in the Jim Click Invitational and Jim Click Combined Events in Tucson, Ariz.
The event will run from April 8 to 10.
“We anticipate that most of our best people will be there,” Rovelto said. “I think it will be a very competitive meet even with the different format. This year, it will be eight or nine schools. It will be an evening meet. It will be cooler. I think it will be a high-quality meet. The fact we had a lot of people not compete (in Wichita) will enable us to train and have a lot of quality marks out of that meet.”