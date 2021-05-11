Kansas State women’s tennis program had a pair of players earn spots on the All-Big 12 teams, which were announced by the league Tuesday.
Sophomore Karine-Marion Job and junior Maria Linares both landed on the second team. Job was honored for her efforts in both singles and doubles play; Linares’ recognition came because of her contributions alongside Job in doubles play at K-State’s No. 1 spot.
Job played all 19 singles matches in the No. 1 spot for the Wildcats, posting seven wins, including three against opponents in the International Tennis Association rankings.
“I’m happy for KJ (Job) that she is receiving two conference honors this year,” K-State head coach Jordan Smith said in a release. “Obviously, everyone on this staff and this team knows how much upside her tennis game has. The hardest thing for KJ has been remaining consistent with her belief in play. This season showed how much she has grown on the tennis court. The best part is that she’s still getting better and excited to watch her continue this progress next season.”
Linares and Job notched four wins — two versus ranked foes — during the spring in doubles competition. They were ranked No. 46 in the ITA National Doubles poll on Jan. 13 thanks to their play during the fall, when they went 11-2.
“KJ and Maria were on fire this past fall, which allowed them to get nationally ranked,” Smith said. “Obviously, that set the tone for them to be one of the best teams in the conference throughout the spring. It’s their ability to be relaxed and free with each other on and off the court that has helped them start so well.”
Bunyawi Thaschaiwat, a junior at Oklahoma State, won the Big 12’s player of the year award. Texas Tech junior Kaitlin Staines and Texas’ Peyton Stearns were selected as the Newcomer and Freshman of the Year, respectively. Iowa State’s Boomer Saia was named the league’s Coach of the Year.
The Wildcats’ season ended last month at the Big 12 Tennis Championship in Waco, Texas. K-State lost to in-state rival Kansas in the first round of the event. The Wildcats finished the spring with a 7-12 overall record and a 2-7 mark in conference play.