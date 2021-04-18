Kansas State's women's tennis team didn't end the regular season the way it would have liked.
The Wildcats lost a pair of home matches over the weekend — 4-0 to Oklahoma State on Friday and 6-1 to Oklahoma on Sunday — to finish the regular season on a four-match losing streak. All four losses came at home; the Wildcats started the season 6-0 in home matches.
Sunday's loss to Oklahoma marked the last home event for senior standouts Lilla Barzo and Margot Decker.
“They are fighters,” head coach Jordan Smith said in a release. “They have certainly proven that. Even in Lilla’s short time here, only her second year, she has been a great addition. Obviously, Margot, four years in, she still has the same passion and fight she had as a freshman.
"That is something you really inspire to have in student-athletes. It has nothing to do with tennis at the end of the day, just being great young women, and the way they brought energy is something we will have to make up for when they are gone.”
The Wildcats' (7-11, 2-7 Big 12) lone point in the loss came from Karine-Marion Job at No. 1 singles. She beat Oklahoma's Carmen Corley — the No. 73 player in the country — 6-3, 6-2. It marked Job's third victory this season against an opponent with an International Tennis Association ranking.
“When I stepped on the court, I didn’t feel like it was my last day,” said Decker, who lost at No. 5 singles and was leading 6-4 along with doubles teammate Anna Turco in a match that went unfinished after the Sooners clinched the victory. “I felt pretty good about how I played and how I competed. The first day felt like yesterday here. So many memories and friends I have made here. I feel like everyone came out on the court and fought. Not just for us, but for the whole team. It was a pretty cool atmosphere.”
Barzo had similarly tough luck in her two matches: She lost in doubles play (alongside partner Manami Ukita) and in No. 3 singles.
“I just wanted to give everything that I had in me,” Barzo said. “I think I was facing adversity with my injury, but everyone was great around me and the atmosphere was great. I am just grateful for my teammates. I knew they were fighting for Margot and I.”
Friday was even tougher: K-State didn't earn a single point in the 4-0 loss to Oklahoma State, which was held indoors at Body First Tennis Center because of inclement weather.
“We didn’t capitalize on early chances in doubles,” Smith said. “Right now, we’re not a complete team. Too many individuals at the moment.”
K-State now turns its attention to the Big 12 Championship, which will be held this week in Waco, Texas. The tournament begins Thursday and will conclude Sunday.
Smith said for the Wildcats to have any hopes of making a deep run, they have to "fight hard" for every point.
"If we can play well at the top of the lineup against some of the best teams in the country, why can’t we do that throughout our entire lineup?" Smith asked. "This tournament gives us a clean slate. We will probably end up playing against a team who wants it just as much as we do. If we go out there and pretend that every team is in the same boat as us, I think we will do well.”