Kansas State's tennis program combined to pick up six victories, spread across singles and doubles on the first day of the Big 12/Pac-12 Dual in Arlington, Texas, on Monday.
“I loved the energy that we played with,” K-State head coach Jordan Smith said in a release. “(Sunday), we spent a lot of time talking about our expectations for the season. One of the key points was not just doing the right thing during competitions. It has to be done on each day to the best of their abilities. The ladies set the tone in our warmups with their swagger which led to a solid doubles performance across the board.”
In the Wildcats' first competition since Nov. 8, they won two of three sets against Utah in doubles play.
Juniors Karine-Marion Job and Maria Linares, playing in the No. 1 spot, beat Utah's Lindsay Hung and Madeline Lamoreaux, 7-5. K-State also won the No. 3 doubles' match, as Manami Ukita and Ioana Gheorghita topped Utah’s Jasmine Rich and Emily Dush, 6-3.
“Manami and Ioana picked up a win, and that was their first time ever playing together,” Smith said. “Not even in practice have they paired up. Great to see how well they did together.”
The Wildcats then went 4-2 in singles play, with victories from Job, Rosanna Maffei, Margot Decker and Lilla Barzo.
“All of our ladies did great in singles today,” Smith said. “They battled hard and won four out of the six singles matches. Good start for us with only having three team practices before this event."
Day 2 of the Big 12/Pac-12 Dual is Tuesday. The event will conclude Wednesday.