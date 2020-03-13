Kansas State sports are on hold for the foreseeable future.
In tandem with the Big 12 Conference and university president Richard Myers, K-State athletics director Gene Taylor announced a number of changes that will affect his department and programs for the remainder of the month.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, K-State’s athletics department is enacting the following measures:
•All in-season competition (home and away) is cancelled until March 30.
• All out-of-season practices are suspended until March 30.
• All recruiting travel for coaches is suspended until March 30.
“We must put the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and University community first in this situation,” Taylor said in a release. “We will continue to work closely with appropriate medical professionals, the Big 12 Conference and our University administration to monitor the situation and make changes as we see fit. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through this very serious and delicate situation.”
The changes affect a number of the Wildcats’ athletics programs.
The football team was slated to begin spring practice March 17. The baseball team was preparing to host a three-game series at Tointon Family Stadium from Friday through Sunday before hosting former Big 12 rival Nebraska at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Big 12 play for the baseball team was scheduled to begin next week, when K-State would welcome Baylor to town.
Other sports that are on hold include: track and field team, which was set to compete in the NCAA Indoor Championships this weekend in Albuquerque, N.M.; the men's golf team, which was part of the field at the Mission Inn Spring Spectacular tournament in Florida on Saturday and Sunday; the women's golf team, which was scheduled to play in the Mountain View Collegiate in Arizona next week; and the women's tennis team will miss out on its first six Big 12 matches, including the conference opener, which was set to begin 3 p.m. Friday against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla.
K-State’s athletics department will continue to monitor the ongoing pandemic and “announce any changes” as decisions are made.