Kansas State's Nijel Pack (24) and Albany's Ny'Mire Little (0) have a tense exchange in a game at Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday night. Officials assessed technical fouls to both players for the incident.
With 6:59 remaining in Wednesday's game at Bramlage Coliseum, and Kansas State already well on its way to a lopsided win over Albany, Wildcat guard Nijel Pack tangled with his counterpart from the Great Danes, Ny'Mire Little.
The pair had to be separated. Both were assessed technical fouls.
"It was just us playing basketball, really," Pack said. "He was just trying to be tough, trying to bump. You know how guys do off the ball, just trying to get a little mental edge over you, and I was just showing him that, 'Hey, I'm here, too. We're both here. We're both playing the game.' The refs settled it how they're supposed to. They did what they had to do, and then we kept playing after that."
Normally a mild-mannered fellow on the court, Pack wasn't even sure about the last time he received a technical prior to Wednesday.
"I mean, maybe in high school or something, but naw, I'm not really a 'technical' type of guy," he said. "I kind of just stood there, really kind of laughed at him. I mean, it was cool. Whatever.
"He can talk all he wants to talk. It's a basketball game, it's not a boxing match. So I wasn't really about anything, and I knew my teammates had my back, so I kind of just stood there."
Above all else, Pack made it clear he never uttered a harsh word during the confrontation.
"I just said, 'OK, all right,'" Pack said. "I just kept saying, 'OK,' like, 'You got it.' It's not a tough-guy battle."