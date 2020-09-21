For the second time this season, a Kansas State soccer match is being pushed back.
In a release from the Big 12 Conference on Monday, the league announced Friday's match between K-State and TCU is postponed. The release cited the league's "soccer match interruption guidelines" as the reason for the postponement. K-State's game against Texas Tech, which was supposed to be the season opener for both teams on Sept. 11, was postponed earlier this month using the same "match interruption" rationale.
The guidelines, adopted by the athletics directors at the conference's member schools amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, state that teams must have 14 student-athletes available for every match. At least one of the 14 players must be a goalkeeper.
It is not yet known which school had the shortage of players that triggered the postponement. K-State's postponed match against Texas Tech stemmed from two Red Raider student-athletes testing positive for COVID-19; in addition, Texas Tech had seven players deemed close contacts who were not cleared to play, including both goalkeepers.
K-State only had 18 players available in its most recent outing, a 4-1 defeat at West Virginia, last week.
"There were a lot of players who weren’t here this evening that would have given us depth and experience, but it was beneficial for the players who made the trip," K-State head coach Mike Dibbini said following the loss. "They held their own, but we have a lot of work to do.”