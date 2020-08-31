Mike Dibbini is bracing for a new normal heading into his fifth season as the head coach of Kansas State soccer.
The Wildcats, like every other athletics program in the country, are bracing for a season that likely will be affected by the coronavirus. In many ways, it already has.
“We are excited for the year,” Dibbini said in a video conference call Thursday. “It’s a new norm and we are adjusting everyday.”
Dibbini has his full roster on campus after a brief delay in getting international players Silke Bonnen and Shannon Dukes to Manhattan in mid-August. However, the setbacks were not limited to just those players.
Dibbini indicated his team had a “small setback” caused by COVID-19 that forced the team to take a few days away from training. That’s now in the past as the Wildcats are back to practice as they prepare to start their season, which is limited to a nine-game, Big 12-only schedule.
What Dibbini isn’t back to is normal recruiting. Because of the NCAA’s extended recruiting dead period, Dibbini is not allowed to bring recruits on official visits or visit with potential recruits face-to-face.
“It’s tough,” Dibbini said. “There’s a lot of players that we had an eye on and were closing in on, top players, four star recruits, that were on the cusp.”
Instead, Dibbini and his staff have utilized Zoom to keep in contact with potential players.
“We are on Zooms and phone calls as much as we can during this dead period, and communicating, sending them videos and updates of what’s happening here at K-State and what’s happening in the near future,” Dibbini said. “We are just making sure we stay in contact.”
COVID-19 also has other potential headaches for Dibbini, even if they aren’t directly caused by the virus.
The NCAA’s vote to provide fall athletes an extra year of eligibility creates multiple potential roster problems when it comes to bringing in next year’s recruiting class as well as maintaining this year’s seniors. Kansas State has seven seniors on its 2020 roster.
Senior midfielder Brookelynn Entz already has indicated she would like to remain on the roster if allowed to do so. Dibbini plans to address the team this week with how he plans to handle the eligibility freeze.
“Obviously it’s a roster management situation more than anything else for us, and we just have to sit down together as a staff and admin group and work together collectively to figure out what direction we want to head,” Dibbini said. “But we’ll be transparent with the players, and I’ll be upfront with them about roster management. I’m sure most of them are ready to play this season and move on into the real world, so that’s kind of where we are at right now.”
Kansas State will start its season Sept. 11 at home against Big 12 favorite Texas Tech. That will give Dibbini the first sense of normalcy he’s had in quite some time.
“Players are excited and anxious and ready to get rolling here, as we have some direction here with our schedule being announced,” Dibbini said. “We are ready to get out there and compete and play against someone other than ourselves, so we are excited about this fall.”