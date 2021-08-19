Missed opportunities cost Kansas State soccer in its season-opening loss to Weber State at home Thursday.
Kansas State started strong, dominating the time of possession for the first half of the first 45 minutes, which gave the hosts multiple scoring opportunities. That included an opportunity in Weber State’s goal box with multiple players surrounding the ball. But the Wildcats couldn’t convert.
Weber State adjusted and converted its chances, as it handed K-State a 2-0 loss at Buser Family Park.
Following that strong beginning — backed by a capacity crowd that filled the stadium with energy at the outset — little else went right for the Wildcats.
“It was a tough (loss),” K-State head coach Mike Dibbini said. “I felt like early on, we played some good soccer. We couldn’t get one in the back of the net. We had some chances early on. And then we kind of fumbled. (Weber State) got the one they needed. The adjustments they made were really good. I think our phases of play were inconsistent. The bright spot (is) some of our freshmen stepped up and did some things. It is a long season. This is not going to define us.”
Weber State began to get more looks and converted a goal with 14:14 remaining in the first half. Weber State’s Lauren McConnell sailed a rocket past goalkeeper K-State Alaina Werremeyer into the top left side of the net.
“It was a beautiful shot,” Werremeyer said. “That is why we love the game of soccer. I mean…. kudos to her. That was amazing. That is why people come to watch soccer. It was a great shot.”
Dibbini called that goal a “gut check” for his team.
“We try to do everything right, and we have been there before,” Dibbini said. “We were good at not panicking. We thought we were going to get our opportunities. We had a couple of opportunities — clear looks. We just could not convert.”
K-State (0-1-0) had a chance to score at the beginning of the first half. Caylee Thornhill drove the ball inside Weber State’s goal box, where the Wildcats outnumbered the visitors. Instead of shooting the ball with her left foot when she had an opening, Thornhill passed to a teammate — which gave time for Weber State’s (1-0-0) defense to close in.
The Wildcats didn’t get off a shot.
“This game, at this level, winning is very hard,” Dibbini said. “If we score our opportunity early on in the game, the game can go in so many different ways.”
Entz led the Wildcats in shots (four) and shots on goal (two).
“It is just about putting away the opportunities we had,” Entz said. “We had lots of chances to put the game away early and we didn’t. We let a team like (Weber State) stay in the game, and they gained more confidence — and we saw what happened: They scored on their first shot on goal. ... I think after that we kind of panicked a little bit. (That) took us out of our game. Then we were trailing from behind.
“We can’t let that happen. We have to be on the forefront. We have to score early. We have to put away our opportunities early.”
K-State ended the game with 20 shots (seven on goal). Weber State finished with 12 shots, five on goal. Weber State’s goalkeeper, Kaytlin Bradley, made seven saves. She kept the Wildcats from converting to keep the hosts off the scoreboard.
Weber State added another goal with 5:30 remaining in the second half. Off a corner kick, the ball bounced around. Morgan Furmaniak was there to knock it into the goal.
Despite the loss, Entz was pleased with the turnout.
“The crowd was amazing,” Entz said. “I (told the team) before the game, ‘We need to win for our fans. They all showed up for us. They are supporting us.’ I really wish we could win for (the fans). And I hope they keep coming back. I hope they see what this team is doing this year, because I do think we are playing some really good soccer. I think the wins are going to come.”
Entz said the Wildcats can’t suffer any letdown or hang their heads after just one loss.
“We can’t allow this to become something like the past,” Entz said. “In the past, we have had these high expectations at the beginning of the year, and we start losing at the beginning and our heads drop. We think it is going to be the same. We can’t let that happen this year.
“It is not the same team. I don’t think we are going to have the same results. I think we are going to have a lot more wins. We have to remember that it is the first game. There are a lot more games after this. We have to get a win on Sunday.”
K-State will try to bounce back Sunday, when it hosts Omaha at 1 p.m.