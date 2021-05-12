Kansas State’s Brookelyn Entz keeps adding honors to her resume. The latest came Wednesday, when she was named to the 2020-21 United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region third team.
Entz is the first player in the history of K-State’s soccer program to land on an All-Region team selected by the United Soccer Coaches. The teams are picked via voting by United Soccer Coaches members in Division I.
Entz’s name is all over the Wildcats’ record book — she owns or is tied for 28 career, single-season or single-match school marks. That includes career goals (17), career assists (eight), career points (42) and goals in a single season (seven in 2020).
A Newton native, Entz earned All-Big 12 first-team honors last season. Entz finished the 2020-21 campaign with seven goals and 15 points.
She ranked third in the Big 12 in goals per game (0.54) and sixth in a trio of categories: goals, points and points per game (1.15).
She had a school record two goals in two matches this season: at Iowa State (Oct. 30) and at Missouri (March 28).
Entz became the first Wildcat ever selected in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Draft earlier this year. Kansas City took her with the 38th overall pick in January.
K-State finished 3-9-2 last season, going 3-6-0 in conference play during the fall. That was good enough for seventh place in the Big 12, its best-ever finish in the league standings.
The Wildcats will bring back 18 letterwinners and 85% of its goal scorers this fall, including Entz, Kyler Goins, Bailey Nemechek, Shae Turner and Maddie Weichel. Thirteen newcomers also will join the program for the 2021 season.
2 transfers from Colorado joining program
Kansas State’s soccer team added a pair of transfers Tuesday.
Both Jesse Loren and Roy Darnell-Williams will join the 2021 Wildcats from Colorado, where both played significant roles on a team that qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2019.
Yarnell-Williams, a two-year letter winner at Colorado, scored four goals in 25 matches (11 starts) as the Buffaloes’ midfielder and forward. Two of those four were game-winners.
“Roo will bring an attacking mindset in the front line,” head coach Mike Dibbini said. “Her energy and intensity is what we need in the attack. With her experience playing in the Pac 12 it will be very helpful to the depth of our front line.”
Loren, who played defender and midfielder for three seasons in Boulder, scored two goals and recorded two assists in 47 career matches (22 starts). Dibbini said she is both good and comfortable in the air, and that “She plays good, composed soccer.”
Loren and Yarnell-Williams will join 18 returning letter winners on the 2021 roster. The Wildcats return 85 percent of their goal-scorers from last year, including All-Big 12 first-team honoree Brooklyn Entz.