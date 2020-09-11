Kansas State soccer has a new date with Texas Tech.
The Wildcats will face the Red Raiders at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at Buser Family Park. The match was previously scheduled for Friday, but was postponed when the Red Raiders reported two players on their roster had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Texas Tech had seven other players, including both goalkeepers on the team’s roster, who were determined to have been close contacts of the cases and were quarantined until after the opening weekend.
Under a Big 12 coaching agreement, any team that loses all of its goalkeepers can postpone or reschedule a game.
Kansas State will now open its season at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at West Virginia.