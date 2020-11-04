Following Kansas State's 2-0 win last Friday over Iowa State on the road, three Wildcats have received accolades for their performances.
Midfielder Brookelynn Entz received national recognition for her contributions, as she was named to the Teams of the Week by TopDrawerSoccer.com and CollegeSoccerNews.com. Entz was responsible for both of Kansas State's goals in the game.
With the two goals, she also tied her own school record for goals in a season with five and set the school record for goals in Big 12 play. It was Entz's third career multi-goal game, with her last coming in 2019 against Iowa State.
Two K-State defenders were also recognized, as defender Shae Turner was named the Big 12 Defender of the Week while goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer earned the Big 12 Freshman of the Week.
Turner is the second K-State player to win Big 12 Defender of the Week in program history, following Miranda Larkin's nod in 2017. She played the full 90 minutes of K-State's win and earned an assist on one of Entz's goals.
For Werremeyer, it was her second time winning the Freshman of the Week award. She notched six saves in the shutout while facing 20 total shots.
K-State will wrap up its season Nov. 13 by hosting Texas Tech at Buser Family Park at 6 p.m.