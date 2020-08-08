If a season occurs, Kansas State's soccer program hopes to make it a memorable one — and in the process, exceeding expectations.
The Wildcats were picked to tie for ninth in the 10-team Big 12 this season in a vote conducted by the league's coaches, which was released Friday. K-State received 16 total points, tied with Iowa State for the fewest in the league.
Texas Tech is the preseason favorite for the first time in program history.
The Red Raiders earned six first-place votes and 72 points. Oklahoma State, the defending regular-season champion, is picked to finish second, picking up 70 points and three first-place votes.
TCU, last year's Big 12 tournament runner-up, came in third with 55 points, followed by West Virginia (54) and Texas at fifth (50).
Kansas, the Big 12 tournament champion last season, is picked to finish sixth with 48 points. Baylor earned a first-place vote and 38 points for seventh, while Oklahoma (31) came out just in front of K-State and Iowa State.
The Wildcats are entering their fifth season of existence, and fourth as a member of the Big 12. They have yet to make the conference tournament, which features the top-eight teams in the league at the end of the regular season.
K-State went 3-13-2 last season, with a 1-8 mark in conference play. That lone league victory came against Iowa State, with the Wildcats winning 2-1 on Oct. 11.
2020 BIG 12 SOCCER PRESEASON POLL
(Note: First-place votes in parentheses.)
1. Texas Tech: 72 (6)
2. Oklahoma State: 70 (3)
3. TCU 55
4. West Virginia 54
5. Texas 50
6. Kansas 48
7. Baylor: 38 (1)
8. Oklahoma 31
T9. Iowa State 16
T9. Kansas State 16