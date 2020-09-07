Kansas State's soccer opener is the first casualty of the Big 12's reworked schedule amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
K-State was slated to open the season Friday, hosting Texas Tech at Buser Family Park. That game was postponed Monday, as the Raiders have two student-athletes who recently have tested positive for COVID-19. A makeup date was not immediately announced.
“It is disappointing but was to be expected during the 2020 season,” K-State head coach Mike Dibbini said in a release. “We have been working hard the last month in preparation. We were very excited to play in front of our home crowd. We are very lucky to have the opportunity to play this fall and we now have to focus on the next match.”
Aside from the two active cases, Texas Tech has seven additional players — including both goalkeepers — who were close contacts and will not be allowed to return in time for Friday's opener. The seven close contacts have tested negative three times in the past week.
Big 12 head coaches unanimously agreed that not having any goalies available would be a reason a team could postpone or reschedule a game this season. Conference athletics directors on Sunday voted on soccer match-interruption guidelines, which state that teams must have 14 student-athletes available, including at least one goalkeeper.
With its opener now off the table, K-State will begin the 2020 season at West Virginia at 6 p.m. Sept. 18. The Wildcats' home opener will be Sept. 25, when they host TCU at 7 p.m.