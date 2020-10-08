The Kansas State soccer team remains winless on the season after a heartbreaking loss to in-state rival Kansas last week. The Jayhawks edged the Wildcats 1-0 score, leaving the Wildcats frustrated.
“A lot of people had their heads down. We were upset,” sophomore forward Kyler Goins said. “We know we could have won the game.”
The Wildcats (0-3-0) are using that for motivation as they prepare for Friday’s road game at Texas.
“We are definitely going to come out guns and blazings on Friday,” Goins said.
K-State soccer certainly is improving as a program. This isn’t necessarily reflected in wins and losses. But as a sign of their progress, they played the Jayhawks, ranked No. 6 nationally entering the game, down to the wire on their home turf.
K-State just couldn’t convert scoring opportunities.
“It was a great performance (against Kansas),” head coach Mike Dibbini said. “We brought the intangibles. The attitude and the effort was there — that alone gives us a chance. We didn’t give up. We played hard for 90 minutes. I thought overall, we outplayed them at least 80 out of the 90 minutes. I would say we won about 80% of the statistical categories, but the only thing we didn’t win was on the scoreboard.”
That has been a struggle for K-State’s soccer program: not capitalizing when it is in positions to score.
“We had our chances,” Dibbini said. “We had some key moments in front of the goal that we just could not convert. We have got to be better and more clinical in those areas.”
The Wildcats need to find a way to get over the hump on their scoring chances to start winning games.
“We are getting all the things right, and then we get to the goal — we just need to finish,” senior midfielder Christiana Baxter said. “That is the main thing we are missing right now: scoring.”
Finishing on offense has become an emphasis at practice.
“The more we continue to repeat and get that same feeling, we are going to start doing some special stuff,” Baxter said. “We have been working really hard on extra work after practice on trying to score.”
One breakthrough on a goal might be all the Wildcats need to turn their season around.
“(Getting a goal) is really going to pump us up,” Baxter said. “If we are giving the energy, we need to feed off that goal and keep going. It will really help if we get an early goal.”