A shorthanded Kansas State soccer squad wasn't able to turn an early goal into a victory Friday night at West Virginia.
In the seventh minute of the match, senior Brookelynn Entz deflected a pass from Shelby Lierz past West Virginia goalkeeper Maddie Murphy. But Entz still had work to do. She chased down the ball and tapped it into the goal before any West Virginia could swat it aside, giving the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
It marked both the first goal K-State has scored against West Virginia in four meetings as well as the earliest goal by either squad in the series.
But the Mountaineers stepped up their game from their, scoring four unanswered goals to win 4-1.
K-State (0-2-0) had 18 players available for Friday’s match; a dozen of those were underclassmen. That included the second career start for freshman goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer, who recorded a season-high eight saves.
“Tonight was an opportunity for a lot of our players to get on the field,” said K-State head coach Mike Dibbini said in a release. “There were a lot of players who weren’t here this who would have given us depth and experience, but it was beneficial for the players that made the trip. They held their own but we have a lot of work to do.”
Entz's goal was the 11th of her career, and 29th total point. Lierz earned her first career assist on the play.
“That was part of our plan, to press a little higher and force the action early and it resulted in a goal,” Dibbini said. “Unfortunately, we haven’t been in a position in the early stages of this season of being up a goal. We sat back for the next 10 minutes and some of the anxiety of defending came back into our play. They kept coming at us during that time.”
West Virginia (2-0-0) leveled the match in the 11th minute, as Enzi Broussard nudged it off the far-right post. The Mountaineers scored again two minutes later, as Nicole Payne pinged and bounced straight down across the goal line.
West Virginia extended its advantage in the 54th minute, with another goal from Broussard. The Mountaineers' final goal came in the 68th minute, as Julianne Vallerand weaved sliced through K-State's defense and punched it in from 11 yards out.
West Virginia ended with a 17-4 edge in total shots and a 6-0 lead in corner kicks.
K-State returns to the pitch Sept. 25, hosting TCU. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Buser Family Park.