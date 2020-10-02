Kansas State soccer gave No. 6 Kansas a run for the money in Friday night's game at Buser Family Park.
But the Wildcats came up just short of upsetting their in-state rival, losing 1-0.
KU scored the game's lone goal in the 60th minute, as Mandi Duggan converted from 8 yards out.
The Jayhawks finished on top in total shots (8-6), shots on goal (5-1 advantage in shots on goal and corner kicks (7-2).
Cameron Illingworth, a redshirt freshman goalkeeper, made her first start for K-State and finished with four saves.
“I thought she stepped up big,” K-State head coach Mike Dibbini said. “She made some big plays and she came off her line really good and aggressive. Her punts were really good and her goal kicks were really good. She did some positive things for us.”
K-State (0-3-0) nearly scored first. After gaining possession of a long ball, Brookelyn Entz was one-on-one with Kansas goalkeeper Sarah Peters. Entz’s shot from 10 yards out beat Peters, but barely cleared the crossbar.
“It was part of our plan," Dibbini said. "We’re trying to get better in certain areas and that is something we have been working on strategically as far as having a lot more intensity in our first 10, 15 minutes."
The Wildcats and Jayhawks (3-0-0) each had three shot attempts in the first half were all square on shot attempts with three each in the first half; neither team registered a shot on goal, however.
In the 54th minute, K-State’s Avery Green forced Peters to make a save — her only save of the night.
K-State returns to action Friday, traveling to Austin, Texas, to face Texas. The match against the Longhorns will kick off at 5 p.m. It will air on the Longhorn Network and can be heard on 101.5 KROCK in Manhattan and at kstatesports.com.