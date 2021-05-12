Kansas State’s soccer team added a pair of transfers Tuesday.
Both Jesse Loren and Roy Darnell-Williams will join the 2021 Wildcats from Colorado, where both played significant roles on a Buffaloes team that qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2019.
Yarnell-Williams, a two-year letter winner at Colorado, scored four goals in 25 matches (11 starts) as the Buffaloes’ midfielder and forward. Two of those four were game-winners.
“Roo will bring an attacking mindset in the front line,” head coach Mike Dibbini said. “Her energy and intensity is what we need in the attack. With her experience playing in the Pac 12 it will be very helpful to the depth of our front line.”
Loren, who played defender and midfielder for three seasons in Boulder, scored two goals and recorded two assists in 47 career matches (22 starts). Dibbini said she is both good and comfortable in the air, and that “She plays good, composed soccer.”
Loren and Yarnell-Williams will join 18 returning letter winners on the 2021 roster. The Wildcats return 85 percent of their goal-scorers from last year, including All-Big 12 first-team honoree Brooklyn Entz.