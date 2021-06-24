Kansas State soccer has a new face on its coaching staff.
Head coach Mike Dibbini announced Thursday that he had hired David Romay as an assistant. Romay, who spent the past three seasons with the Houston Dynamo of the MLS, will tutor the Wildcats’ goalkeepers.
“Dave brings a lot of energy and enthusiasm to our Goalkeeper Union and team,” Dibbini said in a release.
“We are excited for the addition. We felt like the program needed a full-time goalkeeper coach with solid experience and we got that in Dave. His training and knowledge will be valuable to our program. We are looking forward to having him join our soccer family.”
During his time with the Dynamo, he worked with the club’s goalkeepers at the organization’s developmental academy. He also was involved with the Dynamo’s U23 team. Romay coached current Houston Dash starting goalie Jane Campbell, who was a finalist for the National Women’s Soccer League’s rookie of the year award in 2017.
With Romay’s guidance, Campbell had seven shutouts (in 34 starts) during the 2019 campaign.
“David is one of the most dedicated coaches I have ever trained with,” Campbell said. “His attention to detail and desire to teach players about the evolving game of soccer is something that has propelled my career so far forward. Training with him has been the biggest blessing and I have no doubt in my mind that the women at Kansas State will feel the same. He is the definition of a ‘team first’ coach, and more importantly, the idea of having his players grow their own game is his highest priority. Kansas State is lucky to have him.”
A Texas A&M alum, Romay helped Houston’s U23 team capture consecutive Mid South Division titles in 2018 and 2019. The U23 club also qualified for the MLB Lamar Hunt Open Cup in back-to-back (2019-20) seasons.
In addition to his positions with the Dynamo, Romay also served as an assistant coach with the women’s and men’s soccer programs at the University of St. Thomas, a Division III school in Houston.
Romay coached the netminders for both teams in 2019.
The starting pair — Pedro Medrano and Olivia Futch — earned All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) honors under Romay’s tutelage.
Romay previously worked as the assistant director of coaching with the Brazos Valley Youth Soccer Association from 2016 to 2018.
Romay holds numerous coaching licenses, including UEFA B Candidate, UEFA B GK Candidate, Scottish FA GK 1.3, U.S. Soccer C License, NSCAA Advanced National GK and NSCAA National Diploma.