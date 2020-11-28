WACO, Texas — An hour before the Kansas State football team boarded a Texas-bound plane Friday, it got the news: Offensive linemen Josh Rivas and Ben Adler wouldn’t make the trip.
The pair usually man the Wildcats’ starting guard spots, with Rivas on the left side and Adler on the right. So with one day before Saturday’s game at Baylor, and without the benefit of a practice, K-State had to adjust on the fly.
In Chris Klieman’s mind, it was another example of 2020 being 2020.
“I think that kind of sums it up,” he said following Saturday’s last-second, 32-31 loss to the Bears.
Leading up to kickoff, Klieman said offensive line coach Connor Riley was having as many meetings and walk-throughs as he could with his unit. At the outset of Saturday’s game, the Wildcats simply went down their depth chart.
Dawson Delforge, Rivas’ backup, started at left guard; Taylor Poitier, No. 2 on the right guard pecking order, replaced Adler. Poitier was shaken up on a play where running back Deuce Vaughn caught an 8-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He eventually returned, but then K-State shook up its starting five again: Delforge came out, and Cooper Beebe, the team’s starting right tackle, moved to guard inside.
Kaitori Leveston trotted onto the field to take over for Beebe at right tackle.
Yet Beebe quickly impressed in his new role, coming up with a key block on Vaughn’s 38-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
“He knows the position,” Vaughn said of Beebe, who hadn’t played a snap at guard all season. “He can play anywhere on the O-line.”
Vaughn said Delforge and Poitier “played amazing” in their first career starts. Further, he said praise was in order for every member of the new-look offensive line, which paved the way for 256 rushing yards — a season high — and the highest point total since it smacked Kansas 55-10 in the Sunflower Showdown on Oct. 24.
“All props to them,” Vaughn said.
The unexpected absences of Adler and Rivas, Klieman said, was just “the hand we were dealt.”
Given the circumstances, and the scant time they had to prepare to play without two of its experienced lineman, Klieman thought the Wildcats turned what could have been a devastating blow into a net-positive.
“I thought all of us responded well to that adversity,” Klieman said. “It just stinks for those two guys not to make the trip.”