One day after the best outing of his Kansas State career, Xavier Sneed received recognition from the Big 12.
Sneed, a senior wing, was a repeat selection to the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention team. The league office announced its annual men’s basketball awards Sunday.
Sneed scored a career-high 31 points in Saturday’s 79-63 win over Iowa State at Bramlage Coliseum.
“I’m happy it was special,” K-State head coach Bruce Weber said after the game. “He was able to rise up. They all were able to rise up and play at a special level. You couldn’t be happier for him. He’s a good young man. He wants to do well, maybe sometimes too much, but he cares. His numbers are staggering. Before the game, top-10 scoring, rebounding, steals, 3-pointers made, starts (made), then you add a Big 12 championship that you were a part of. There’s not many banners and you’re part of that, so hopefully they’ll be appreciated.”
Sneed becomes the 14th Wildcat to earn multiple All-Big 12 honors. The awards are selected by the conference’s 10 head coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own players.
Sneed ranks among K-State’s all-time leaders in numerous statistical categories, including second in 3-point field goals attempted (646) and games played (136), third in steals (194), fourth in 3-point field goals made (215) and minutes played (3,820). He’s also ninth in double-digit scoring games (77), 10th in field goals attempted (1,191) and games started (103), 11th in scoring (1,455) and 15th in rebounds (606). He is one of only seven Wildcats to rank among the top 15 in both points and rebounds, joining Ed Nealy, Bob Boozer, Jamar Samuels, Dean Wade, Rodney McGruder and Rolando Blackman.
This season, Sneed is eighth in the conference in points per game (14.4), third in steals (57), ninth in 3-point made (58) and minutes and 11th in free throw percentage (68.9).
Big 12 champion Kansas earned a pair of individual awards Sunday: senior center Udoka Azubuike won Player of the Year while junior Marcus Garrett was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Second-place Baylor won four awards, with Scott Drew capturing Coach of the Year to go with Newcomer of the Year Davion Mitchell, Most Improved Player Freddie Gillespie and Sixth Man Award winner Devonte Bandoo. Texas Tech’s Jahmi’us Ramsey won the Freshman of the Year award.
The Wildcats are the No. 10 seed at this week’s Big 12 tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. K-State faces No. 7 seed TCU at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The game will air on ESPNU.