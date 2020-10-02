As he thought back on last week, Joe Klanderman said there weren’t words to describe the precarious position of Kansas State’s secondary. With numerous players unavailable, the Wildcats had to switch things up. They had just three days of practice with the players who ended up starting at Oklahoma: Ekow Boye-Doe and Justin Gardner at corner, Ross Elder and Jahron McPherson at safety and A.J. Parker at nickelback.
None had played that specific spot before.
Yet K-State still rallied to beat Oklahoma, then the third-ranked team in the country, 38-35 in Norman, Okla.
“That’s why you have to teach concepts and that’s what we try to do. The guys in my room, they’re hearing as much about nickel play as they are about free safety play,” said Klanderman, who in addition to his duties as K-State’s defensive coordinator also coaches the safeties. “I am big believer in game reps or pictures, even if it’s practice reps. I think you have to see it to be able to do it, but if you have somewhat of a background knowledge through what you’re doing with meetings and what not, you should be able to move those parts in and out pretty easily. It’s going to be painful, but it shouldn’t be impossible.”
Parker normally plays corner. Boye-Doe never had started a game prior to Saturday. Kiondre Thomas and Lance Robinson, integral parts of the secondary, weren’t even available. Neither was Ryan Henington, another member of the two-deep depth chart. But the performance of the players who replaced them last week presents a problem for Klanderman — albeit a good one: Do the players who missed last week move right back into the lineup? Or do those who helped upend the Sooners keep their spots?
Klanderman hopes it’s the former.
“They were starters for a reason, or they were high up on the depth chart,” he said. “So we’re going to continue to play the best people. They have to earn it. Nothing is given. I think that competition is something that maybe we didn’t have heading into last week. I think that this maybe opened our eyes to giving some other people some opportunities. When they took and ran with those opportunities, it’s going to make things a lot more interesting moving forward.”
That starts Saturday, as K-State hosts Texas Tech at 2:30 p.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
As per usual, the Red Raiders boast one of the nation’s best passing attacks. It’s engineered by Alan Bowman, a sophomore who already has a pair of 300-yard passing efforts in as many games. He also has a three-headed monster at receiver; T.J. Vasher, KeSean Carter and Erik Ezukanma all have double-digit reception total and more than 150 receiving yards. The trio also has two-plus receiving touchdowns apiece.
But the Red Raiders aren’t solely reliant on Bowman’s arm.
SaRodorick Thompson, a sophomore running back, has 222 yards and four touchdowns on the ground through two games. He eclipsed the 100-yard mark in each of Texas Tech’s first two games (Houston Baptist and Texas), becoming the first Red Raider tailback to open a season with consecutive 100-yard efforts since Ricky Williams in 1998.
Needless to say, K-State knows it has its hands full Saturday.
Just another week in the Big 12.
“That’s the way it will be every week in the Big 12 with everybody having explosive offenses,” K-State head coach Chris Klieman said. “Once again, for us to be successful, we need to be able to keep the ball in front of us and not give up explosive plays and our offense has to be a big part of that by keeping their great offense on the sideline. That’s how you have success against these fast-tempo spread teams.”
Easier said than done.
“Whether or not we can (have success) and sustain drives and keep the ball in front of us,” Klieman said, “time will tell.”