Kansas State's men's basketball team will have a quick turnaround following Saturday's loss to UNLV. K-State announced Sunday it added a game against in-state foe Fort Hays State. The contest will tip off at 7 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum and air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
The game serves as a replacement for K-State's scheduled road contest at Butler, which originally was slated for Dec. 11. But that game, which was part of the Big East/Big 12 Battle, was canceled following coronavirus issues within the Bulldogs' program.
Fort Hays is 0-3 this season, losing to Washburn (80-78), Emporia State (68-66) and Nebraska-Kearney (84-80).
Tuesday will mark the first regular-season meeting between the Wildcats and the Tigers since 2009. Before that, the schools met four times in the regular season between 1936 and 1947. The Tigers won the first two matchups, but the Wildcats have taken the last three.
Though this is the first regular-season tilt between the two in more than a decade, K-State and Fort Hays have met in exhibitions in 2011, 2015 and 2017.
No single-game tickets will be available for Tuesday's contest, as Bramlage is limited to 15% capacity. Those seats will be filled by season-ticket holders.