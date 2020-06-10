Before Matt Thomason utters his statement, he adds a disclaimer.
He’s aware it’s a topic that has become polarizing to some during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But he feels it needs to be said.
“I know that it gets a lot of heat from the public, but the studies and the statistics show that a mask — a simple cloth mask — will heavily reduce the transmission,” Thomason, Kansas State’s associate athletics director for student-athlete health, wellness and performance, told The Mercury in a phone interview Friday. “So the important part is the mask.”
As Thomason tries to help K-State’s student-athletes — and specifically its football players, who returned to campus last week — safely transition into summer workouts, one of his key objectives is mitigating the COVID-19 outbreak to the best of his ability. Wearing masks as often as possible is just one way. He hopes local residents will look at what the athletics department is doing and follow suit.
“We’re pushing education,” he said. “To me, that goes to the public. It’s hard for people to get, but when people look at us, and when we have student-athletes in our buildings, those numbers and that traffic is a lot higher than probably any other facility, and that’s what the university will be faced with as well when the students come back. So it’s a good test run with our student-athletes, so we can have an idea of what it takes.”
One reason it’s so pertinent for student-athletes to wear the masks, Thomason said, is they are part of the age segment most likely to be asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus.
“Meaning they will carry the virus and have no clue,” Thomason said. “So they don’t tend to get very, very sick, but they do tend to carry it asymptomatically, and that affects a lot of people.”
Before the pandemic, it wasn’t normal to wear a mask when going about everyday life. But Thomason said that’s the point: These aren’t normal times.
“It’s simple things, from considering what a guy does when he takes his mouthpiece out and puts it back in,” Thomason said. “There are so many variables that we are trying to figure out. The ultimate goal, obviously, is to have a successful football season. That’s what we’re working toward.”
That process still is in its earliest stages now. K-State football players reported back to Manhattan on June 1 and immediately went into a week of self-quarantine. Assuming their PCR and antibody tests come back clear, they will be allowed to begin voluntary workouts Monday, the first day Big 12 teams are permitted to do so.
Yet even if all goes according to Thomason’s plan for K-State’s athletes, there are some things out of his control.
“All of this could change in a heartbeat, depending on what happens locally — what our local community looks like, what our local hospital system looks like,” he said. “All of those tie into the decisions that we’ll be making as we move forward. All of that stuff is important to us outside of just student-athletes. Our student-athletes — and protecting them — is important. But so is trying to reduce and mitigate the chances for our staff (to contract the coronavirus), who are going to be more high risk than the student-athletes are.”
Thomason pointed out the stark reality of the situation: If just one player in a contact sport tests positive in the middle of a season, it could have a domino effect and immediately hinder a roster.
“That (positive test) could really change the schematics of that team,” he said. “You could be talking three, four, five, 10, 15 (players) — who knows how many close contacts would go on a 14-day quarantine? They might not be sick, but that’s what they’d have to do. So you can see how fast that could change things.”