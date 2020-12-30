Though Kansas State football’s season is over, the accolades for Deuce Vaughn haven’t stopped rolling in.
Vaughn, who developed into a star in his first season in Manhattan, was named the True Freshman of the Year by 247Sports on Wednesday. Additionally, 247Sports named Vaughn to its True Freshman All-America team.
This is the sixth season 247Sports has named a True Freshman of the Year. Prior winners include LSU cornerback Derek Stingley (2019), Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (2018), Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (2017), Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver (2016) and Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley (2015).
In 10 games this fall, Vaughn set a K-State freshman record for rushing yards, with 642. He finished with 1,221 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns. Vaughn also had a team-best 434 receiving yards, becoming one of only two players in the FBS with at least 600 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards, joining Clemson’s star running back, Travis Etienne.
Wednesday’s accolades marked the latest recognition for Vaughn, a native of Round Rock, Texas. The Big 12 coaches voted him as the league’s Offensive Freshman of the Year. He also was named to the All-Big 12 second team by both the coaches and Associated Press. Last week, Vaughn landed on Pro Football Focus’ Honorable Mention All-America Team, and he earned a spot on The Athletic’s Freshman All-America Team. Vaughn still is in the running to win the Shaun Alexander-FWAA Freshman of the Year award; he is one of seven semifinalists for the award.