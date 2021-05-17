Kansas State’s rowing team tallied 87 points during Saturday’s Big 12 Championship in Austin, Texas.
That was good for third among traditional Big 12 rivals (Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia) and fifth among affiliate members (Alabama and Tennessee). The Wildcats finished 10 points ahead of sixth-place Kansas and four behind fourth place Oklahoma. Texas won the title with 167 points.
“The team finished the season strong and should be pleased with themselves how they pulled a difficult season together,” K-State head coach Pat Sweeney said in a release. “For such a young team with so many hurdles to overcome, I believe they will come back even stronger next year and with good maturity to move the program on.”
Sweeney coached two all-conference athletes in 2021. Both Redshirt senior Logan Frost of the first varsity four and redshirt junior Taylor Hartman of the first varsity eight earned All-Big 12 accolades.
Frost’s boat, which included sophomores Ellie Hahn, Elizabeth Sloan, Kate Odgers and Kaitlyn Henke, finished fourth at the conference meet with a time of 8:20. Hartman’s boat, which consisted of Marisa Rodrgiguez, Elizabeth Mummmert, Megan Michaelis, Madison Jensen, Maya Morrow, Idallis Shaffer, Jayden Greisen and Lauren Plum, finished in 7:22 to placed sixth.
Megan Kelly, Natasha Johnson, Lauren Walker, Ashley Cass, Patricia Hokanson, Jessica Schenk, Jayden Wert, Kaylee Kleinschmit and Kesey Ladlie finished fourth in the Second Varsity Eight race. They finished in 7:31, just one second behind third-place Oklahoma.
Finally, the second varsity four boat consisting of Lindsey DeVrugd, Alyssa Buettner, Alyssa Pembleton, Lisa Zuiderveen and Kylee Stec finished fifth (8:24).
The Wildcats will return 46 of their 48 rostered rowers next season. They’ll miss seniors Frost and Natasha Johnson, but Sweeney said the rest of the team has plenty to build on from this season
“I am very anxious to get back to the program next year and hopefully spend some more time sharpening our skills on the water at our training camps,” said Mummert. “I think that we have a lot to learn from this year and we will come out on top next year.”