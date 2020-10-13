Joshua Youngblood is leaving Kansas State not even halfway into his second season.
A K-State spokesman confirmed to The Mercury on Tuesday that Youngblood, a sophomore wide receiver for the Wildcats, has entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by 247Sports.
Youngblood had appeared in just two of K-State's four games this season. He had one carry for three yards and three kickoff returns for 54 yards. Youngblood did not record a reception this fall.
His transfer brings a stunning end to a K-State career that held so much promise.
As a freshman in 2019, he had one of the greatest special teams seasons in the Wildcats' storied history in returners.
Youngblood returned three kickoffs for touchdown, the most in the FBS, on his way to being named the Big 12's special teams player of the year, marking the first time in the league's history that a freshman had earned that honor on offense, defense or special teams. He had 502 yards on 14 returns, an average of 35.9 yards per return — a number that would have led the country had he netted two more attempts needed to meet the NCAA's minimum.
He earned All-America honors from ESPN, CBS Sports and the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). The Athletic and The FWAA also picked Youngblood for their Freshman All-America teams. He was the first true freshman for the Wildcats to notch All-America accolades since Tyler Lockett in 2011.
He was a first-team All-Big 12 selection at kick returner by the league's coaches and as an all-purpose player by the Associated Press, becoming the first K-State true freshman to achieve that feat since the league's inception in 1996.
This story will be updated.