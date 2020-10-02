Injury updates
Joshua Youngblood, an All-America kick returner and wide receiver for Kansas State, did not play Saturday. No reason was given for his absence. The same went for running back Tyler Burns.
Receiver Wykeen Gill suffered an injury in the third quarter. He stayed down on the field following a play and walked to the locker room under his own power, but he did not return to the game. No update was given on his status following K-State’s 31-21 win.
Players who sat out last week’s win at Oklahoma but returned Saturday included fullback Jax Dineen and tight end Nick Lenners.
Burns named William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist
Kansas State running back Tyler Burns is one of a record 199 players — spread across all divisions of the NCAA as well as the NAIA — to be a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy. The award, viewed as the academic Heisman Trophy, recognizes an individual as the best football scholar-athlete in the nation.
A Wichita native, Burns is the seventh Wildcat to be a semifinalist in as many years, joining Tyler Lockett (2014), Stanton Weber (2015), Will Davis (2016), Trent Tanking (2017), Dalton Risner (2018) and Adam Holtorf (2019). Lockett, Risner and Holtorf went on to become finalists for the award.
“This is terrific news. To set a record for the number of Campbell nominees is extra special during the pandemic because it shows how the stature of the award continues to rise even during these challenging times,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton (Campbell Trophy winner) and Eli were named NFF National scholar-athletes in 1997 and 2003, respectively. “We have worked hard to expand the profile of the award, and it’s extremely gratifying to have so many schools participate this year with nominations. We believe it sends an important message to the younger student-athletes that you truly can do it all, succeeding on the field, in the classroom and as leaders in the community.”
To be eligible for the award, a player must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, own a GPA of 3.2 or greater, have outstanding football ability and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.
Burns has played in 28 games at K-State, including all 13 during the 2017 and 2019 seasons.
Last season, he registered a team-high six tackles on special teams. Burns also rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. He set a personal best with 64 yards and scored his first career touchdown in last year’s season opener against Nicholls. His second rushing touchdown came in the Sunflower Showdown versus Kansas.
Off the field, Burns has been stellar in the classroom, earning first-team Academic All-Big 12 honors a season ago. He owns a 3.265 cumulative GPA. He obtained his undergraduate degree in social sciences in the spring of 2019. More recently, Burns was chosen as the chair of the newly formed Student-Athlete Social Justice Action Committee.
— Ryan Black