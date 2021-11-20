Kansas State lost the game, and potentially its starting quarterback, against No. 11 Baylor on Saturday.
Skylar Thompson, the sixth-year player honored during the team's pregame senior day ceremonies, left with 4:04 remaining. Trainers had to help him gingerly walk off the field with the Wildcats trailing 20-10. Once he got to the sideline, a cart took Thompson to the locker room.
One play later, his replacement, Jaren Lewis, tossed a critical interception. Baylor took over and ran out the clock for a 10-point win at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Following the game, K-State head coach Chris Klieman still was in the dark about Thompson's status going forward.
"I don't know anything about his injury right now," Klieman said.
Though no immediate details emerged about the injury, Thompson appeared to step awkwardly on a pass attempt, tweaking his left ankle.
Seeing Thompson crumple to the turf — in his final home game as a Wildcat, no less — was a bitter pill for his teammates to swallow.
"You never want to see Skylar go down, your starting quarterback (go down)," said defensive back Ross Elder, who posted a game- and career-high 10 tackles in the loss. "It's tough. I think he'll be all right, but I have no idea. But you don't like seeing that."
Fellow defender Cody Fletcher was equally crestfallen.
"It's extremely tough, man," said Fletcher, a linebacker, who, along with Thompson, is one of the five sixth-year seniors on the Wildcats' roster. "I know how much that kid cares about this season and this football program and K-State in general. But we know he'll bounce back, so we're not worried about that. He's a tough player. We've seen it before."
Any time a teammate goes down, running back sophomore Deuce Vaughn said, "it's always emotional." But given Thompson's status as the leader of the team and face of the program — coupled with his injury history — Vaughn said it was doubly difficult.
Then consider the time the injury occurred: when K-State was trying to make a last-ditch rally to upset the Bears.
"We threw in Jaren and we said, 'Let's go,'" said Vaughn, who finished with 128 rushing yards on 11 carries, his seventh 100-plus-yard effort on the ground this fall. "It was one of those things where 'Sky-T' (Thompson) goes down and you can't be shell shocked, even though you feel for him and he's our leader. So to see him go down obviously is going to be pretty gut-wrenching."
Saturday's injury is the latest in the long line of ailments for Thompson. And it's not even his first this season. In K-State's second contest this fall, he departed in the first quarter of the team's win over Southern Illinois. He missed the rest of that contest and sat out the next two outings (Nevada and Oklahoma State) with a knee injury.
Since his comeback, he's played arguably the best football of his college career.
In the prior six games entering Saturday, Thompson had completed 72.2% (114-for-158) of his attempts for 1,456 yards and nine touchdowns — against just two interceptions.
That was far from the case Saturday.
Under duress all night from the Bears' relentless defense, Thompson had just 158 passing yards, and barely connected on half his throws; he finished 15-for-29 with no touchdowns.
As he reflected upon the newest chapter in Thompson's injury saga, Noah Johnson's focus was divided into three time-partitioned perspectives.
Past. Present. Future.
The present: He spoke with Thompson in the locker room — not about "anything physical," but teammate to teammate, buddy to buddy. Johnson noted that while no Wildcat was upbeat with their four-game win streak now over, he said Thompson "seemed like he'd be all right."
The future: Johnson is "sure" Thompson's season isn't over.
"It was just crappy that he didn't get to finish his last game at Bill Snyder (Family Stadium)," said Johnson, another one of the team's sixth-year seniors, who considers Thompson one of his closest friends and confidants.
Last but not least, the past: Johnson viewed this as the most important. He treasures every moment Thompson and him have shared over the years.
"It's still been a heck of a journey, through the highs and the lows," Johnson said. "I wouldn't trade it for anything. I know he wouldn't either. That's a guy who is an example of hard times and adversity molding a person and making a person better and making a person into the guy he is (today). He's just a great guy. I'm forever going to love that guy and forever going to be really, really grateful that I got to play with him."