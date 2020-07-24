Skylar Thompson added another preseason accolade to his resume Friday. One day after being named to the Wuerffel Trophy — an award recognizing community service — Thompson was noted for his on-field efforts, landing on the Maxwell Award watch list.
The Maxwell Award annually is given to the player deemed the best in college football over the course of a season.
Thompson, a rising senior, enters the 2020 season as Kansas State's unquestioned leader and starting quarterback. Thompson already ranks among the school's top 10 in a number of career categories. He's one of four Wildcats to throw for 4,000-plus yards and run for 1,000-plus yards. With 605 additional passing yards, Thompson would become only the second 5,000-yard passer/1,000-yard rusher in K-State's record books, joining Ell Roberson. If he throws for at least 1,605 yards, he would become the first K-State player to reach the 6,000/1,000 barrier.
Thompson set personal bests in passing yards (2,315), passing touchdowns (12), rushing yards (405) and rushing touchdowns (11) last season on his way to earning an All-Big 12 honorable mention accolade. With that honor, he became the first Wildcat quarterback to receive postseason recognition from the league's coaches since 2014. His 177 completions were the 10th most in a single season in school history, while he tied for 10th in K-State's annals for touchdowns responsible for (23) in a single campaign.
Thompson's 11 rushing touchdowns tied for eighth in the country among quarterbacks in 2019. During a two-game stretch against Oklahoma and Kansas, he combined to cross the goal line seven times on the ground. He earned Maxwell Award Player of the Week, Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 List and Manning Award Star of the Week honors after rushing for four touchdowns and throwing for 213 yards in an upset of then-No. 5 Oklahoma on Oct. 26.
Thompson landing on the Maxwell Award's preseason watch list extends a streak for K-State, which has had at least one player on the list four consecutive seasons, starting with quarterback Jesse Ertz (2017) and running backs Alex Barnes (2018) and James Gilbert (2019). Wildcat greats Michael Bishop (1998) and Collin Klein (2012) were finalists for the award.