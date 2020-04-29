Daren Koudele will be taking over as Kansas State's Senior Associate Athletics Director for Compliance, according to a Wednesday release by the athletic department.
Koudele has worked as a compliance officer for K-State for eight years, most recently as the school's associate athletic director for compliance. He replaces Lindsey Babcock, who left the school to work at Wake Forest.
In his new role, Koudele will develop procedures to maintain institutional control, monitor compliance in recruiting, admission, financial aid and housing and keep K-State in line with NCAA and Big 12 rules.
“This opportunity to lead the K-State compliance office and assist our coaches and student-athletes is very humbling,” Koudele said in a release. “I would like to thank Gene Taylor, (Deputy AD) Jill Shields, (Faculty Athletics Representative) Be Stoney and the K-State administration for their support during this process. As a K-State graduate from a family of K-State graduates, I know how special the ‘K-State Family’ culture can be for our student-athletes. I am excited to be a member of Gene’s senior leadership team, and I look forward to building upon our strong foundation of compliance at K-State.”