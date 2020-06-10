Kansas State expects to welcome spectators inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium this fall. The number, however, is still to be determined.
"The plan is to have football," K-State president Richard Myers said Wednesday during a Zoom call hosted by the school's alumni association. "The plan right now is to have it with fans. (Athletics director) Gene Taylor will announce later what percentage of our stadium we would want to fill under these conditions."
Taylor told The Mercury on May 28 that he hadn't settled on a strategy for fan capacity this fall. That's because the decision won't be his alone, as he said he would for directives from the governor's office as well as health officials from the state and Riley County.
"We’re planning for all scenarios," Taylor said. "We’d love to be able to put as many fans in there as we can.”
With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, however, Myers cautioned that nothing is set in stone.
"There's a big bubble of uncertainty around those plans," he said. "The virus is going to have a vote — probably the primary vote — in how well we can carry out these plans."
Myers pointed to the "very, very detailed protocol" K-State student-athletes are going through as they return to campus this summer, which started with football players making their way back to Manhattan last week.
Input from multiple entities helped devise the protocol.
"It is driven by the latest guidance that we can get from the CDC, from the state, from our county — which we get really good guidance from Riley County; we've been very pleased with that — and our own health officials at Lafene," Myers said. "The head doctor at Lafene is also the chair of the Big 12 team doctors in terms of leading that group, and they've been very helpful in helping the Big 12 figure out dates and how we're going to do this. So that's our plan."
Not a strategy without potential hazards, though.
"It could be disrupted. It depends on all the other football conferences to go along with that, because our first three games are out-of-conference games," Myers said. "So there's a lot of uncertainty. But the good news (is), we're planning for that, and our first game is Sept. 5."