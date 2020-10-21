When running back Pooka Williams announced Monday he was opting out of the remainder of this season, Kansas’ offense lost one of its most dynamic playmakers.
On the eve of Saturday’s Sunflower Showdown, however, Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman still expects the Jayhawks “to do what they do” offensively.
“I think you still have to have your identity of who you are. They have plenty of players,” Klieman said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “They have really good skill kids. I’ve been impressed with all of their receivers. Their running backs are good. They run hard and are physical.”
The Williams-less group of tailbacks is led by sophomore Velton Gardner. Even with Williams playing in the Jayhawks’ first four games this fall, Gardner ranked first on the team in rushing yardage (225, just ahead of Williams’ 196) while carrying four fewer times (51 to 47) than his teammate. Watching film of KU, Klieman said he’s seen Gardner “carrying the football an awful lot.” He called Gardner “an exceptional football player” with all the attributes a coach would want in a running back.
“Great downhill runner with the ability to make you miss,” Klieman said. “(He) doesn’t get brought down with arm tackles. I’ve been impressed with him, and that’s where I know you’re taking a good player out of the mix (in Williams), but it’s going to give (Gardner) more opportunities and he’ll be a focal point of their offense. We’ll have to do a great job of trying to slow him down, because he’s a really talented player.”
K-State defensive back Jahron McPherson said neither Williams’ absence, nor a larger potential role for Gardner, will change the Wildcats’ game plan.
“We are going to treat it exactly the same,” he said. “They have great backs as well. They’re athletes, and they compete very hard every week. We have to treat everyone the same.”
Defensive end Wyatt Hubert agreed, stressing that an opponent missing one player — no matter how important he may be — can’t alter K-State’s focus.
“Obviously, everyone knows he was a very explosive, dynamic player who can make plays all the time,” Hubert said. “So the defense always steps up and does our thing. Whether he’s there or not, our mindset and our approach this week at practice remains the same — staying gap disciplined, reading our run fits and taking off on the pass and hitting the quarterback, getting pressure on the quarterback. Obviously, it does help us a little bit because he was a very good player, a very talented player, but the way we approach this week and our mindset definitely stays the same.”
As much as Williams’ departure means for Saturday’s game, Klieman was well aware of the human element at play. Williams opted out to return to his home state of Louisiana, noting in his announcement Monday that his mother is battling undisclosed health issues.
“I hope his family is doing well,” Klieman said. “I know that was one of the reasons. Often times, it galvanizes a football team when somebody leaves. We didn’t have Skylar Thompson for TCU, and I think our team really came together. KU is going to show up to compete no matter what, and they’re going to give us their best effort for sure.”
Williams’ situation also was on the mind of K-State running back Harry Trotter.
“Prayers go out to him and his mother and whatever they are dealing with,” Trotter said. “I hope the best for them. I’m definitely going to miss being able to compete with him.”