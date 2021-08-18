After qualifying for the Big 12 tournament last season, the Kansas State soccer team is excited to build off that success.
“(The girls) are itching to play an accountable match that allows them to see where we can keep advancing day to day,” head coach Mike Dibbini said. “That feeling of getting a little more consistent play (and) maybe not going as deep of a bench is going to allow us to get better and prepare for the Big 12.”
That preparation begins in earnest at 7 p.m. Thursday, as K-State kicks off the regular season with a match against Weber State at Buser Family Park.
“They are pretty athletic, based on video,” Dibbini said. “They are a very defensive organized team. So from that side of things — and they look to counter — we’ve got to be prepared to be patient and attack as far as knowing our assignments and being creative in the final third.”
The ongoing competition at the goalkeeper position between Alaina Werremeyer, Rachel Harris and Peyton Pearson isn’t settled just yet; Dibbini said K-State likely will play only one Thursday, however. While it isn’t finalized, Dibbini said Werremeyer is a good bet to earn the starting nod.
“The experience factor (and) the presence, coming up big in big moments, we just feel like (Werremeyer) brings the intangibles in all facets,” Dibbini said. “And she had good exhibition matches to prove that as well.”
Werremeyer said her experience last season will help start the season on the right foot.
“I did start the majority of the games last season,” Werremeyer said. “Having the Big 12 experience and having games under my belt is a huge confidence boost.”
As this is star fifth-year senior midfielder Brookelynn Entz’s final season opener, Dibbini said the Newton native is playing as well as he’s ever seen.
“Her preparation has been a little bit different,” Dibbini said. “She is going into every match trying to get her teammates involved a little bit more instead of being individualistic in her approach. She is being more collaborative with her teammates and trying to get them involved.
“As we saw (against) Wyoming, the game will come to her when she gets everybody involved first instead of trying to be messy at the beginning.”
Entz, who comes into the 2021 season as the holder of 28 program records, is eager for her final college season to start.
“Our exhibition games showed a lot of who we are as a team,” Entz said. “We have been playing some really good soccer, (and) we are finding our identity. We are finding ways to come back. Both (exhibition) games we were down a goal and we found a way to come back at the end. I think that shows the character of our team: that we are going to work till the end (and) we are going to find a way to win games. Winning games is really hard, and I think this team knows how to do that.”
Entz said her focus going into games has shifted a bit.
“There is always a little bit of scouting that has to be done,” Entz said. “We really don’t focus on that too much. Mostly we are focused on ourselves and how we play. I think teams are now adjusting to us and seeing how we are playing. I think that shows the development that this program has had.”
The Wildcats won’t be satisfied just qualifying for the Big 12 tournament again, though. They want to go a step further: land in the NCAA tournament field for the first time.
A win against Weber State would mark the Step 1 in that journey.
“It is going to take a lot of discipline,” Dibbini said. “Games at this level are hard to win. We just have to be better at details and key moments. If we can shore that up, I think this team has a lot of upside to continue to do what they did in the fall season last year with big momentum.”