Wisconsin made headlines earlier this month by becoming the first school in a Power 5 conference to announce it wouldn’t let senior athletes participating in spring sports return next year.
Kansas State won’t follow suit — unless a catastrophe decimates its budget.
“A lot of our seniors would have returned, anyway, to finish their degrees,” K-State athletics director Gene Taylor told The Mercury. “They’re what we call ‘fifth-year aid,’ so a lot of those folks we’d already budgeted for. So as of right now, we’re planning on bringing our kids back.”
The seismic event that would have to occur to prevent those athletes from being back in 2021? The entire 2020 football slate being wiped away.
“If for some reason football were to get canceled, then we’d have to reevaluate that because of many, many things, obviously,” Taylor said. “But our numbers (of spring sport athletes) aren’t huge.”
Wisconsin’s decision followed in the footsteps of the Ivy League, which ruled that it wouldn’t accept the NCAA Division I Council’s waiver — passed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which canceled all spring sports — to allow seniors to come back next year.
“After a number of discussions surrounding the current circumstances, the Ivy League has decided the League’s existing eligibility policies will remain in place, including its longstanding practice that athletic opportunities are for undergraduates,” the league said in a statement April 4.
At Wisconsin, approximately 35 spring sports athletes won’t be permitted to return for the final season of their college careers.
“What we tried to do was encourage our seniors to go ahead and, if you’re going to graduate, graduate and move on with your life,” Wisconsin athletics director Barry Alvarez said April 8 during his monthly radio show on 1310 WIBA and Learfield/IMG College. “We appreciate everything that you’ve done. But move forward. The future is in question, and we can’t promise you anything.”
Alvarez noted it also was an issue of fairness: Seniors studying abroad or those who might have played in a school-sponsored musical performance, for instance, had to deal with cancellations of their own.
“Anybody that went through that, it just ended,” he said. “And so I think our faculty reps thought that it shouldn’t be one group (that gets) cherry-picked to get credit and be able to come back to pick up that year of eligibility.”
Raw numbers are key, too.
Taylor pointed out that Wisconsin fields more spring sports programs than K-State.
Wisconsin has 10: softball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, men’s and women’s rowing and women’s lightweight rowing; K-State has seven: baseball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, women’s tennis and women’s rowing.
“I know when I was at Iowa, we had a lot more spring sports than we do here,” said Taylor, referring to his previous position as Iowa’s deputy athletics director from 2014 to 2017 before taking over as K-State’s AD. “So the financial impact on every institution is different.”