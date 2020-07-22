Blake Lynch will try to end his Kansas State career on a high note by becoming the second Lou Groza Award winner in school history.
Lynch, the Wildcats’ senior placekicker, was named to the Groza award preseason watch list Wednesday. That made him one of 30 kickers in the country to earn a spot on the watch list.
A Goddard native, Lynch also was part of the award’s preseason watch list in 2019. He became the first K-State kicker to be in contention for the award in consecutive seasons since Jamie Rheem was the runner up in both 1999 and 2000. Wildcat great Martin Gramatica won the award in 1997 and took runner-up honors in 1998. Matthew McCrane, Lynch’s predecessor, was a semifinalist in 2017.
Lynch nailed 90.5% (19-for-21) of his field goal attempts last season. His percentage ranked eighth nationally and was the third best in K-State history. It also was the 13th-highest percentage in a single season in the Big 12’s record book. That helped him earn an All-Big 12 honorable mention last season.
At one point, he made 15 consecutive field goals, tying Rheem’s school record from 1999. His 19 field goal makes were the fourth most in a single season by a Wildcat, while his 1.46 field goals per game ranked among the best in the conference (fourth in the Big 12) and nationally (25th).
Lynch has connected on 89.2% (33 of 37) of his field goal attempts entering his senior season — the best percentage in K-State’s annals. His 33 makes rank eighth among Wildcat kickers, needing just four more to break into the top five and seven to reach the top three.