Another prominent college baseball publication is expecting a stellar season from Jordan Wicks in 2021.
Wicks, a left-handed pitcher for Kansas State, earned a spot on D1Baseball’s Preseason All-America Second Team. The team was announced Monday.
It’s the second preseason All-America accolade for Wicks; he previously was named to Collegiate Baseball’s preseason All-America third team by in December.
Wicks is the first Wildcat to net multiple preseason All-America accolades since Ross Kivett, who did so prior to the 2014 season. He also is the first player in K-State history to be named a preseason All-American by D1Baseball.
The 2019 Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Wicks made four weekend starts for the Wildcats last year before the season was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Wicks allowed just one earned run in 26 innings last season, going 3-0 while posting a 0.35 earned run average.
His ERA ranked 10th nationally and No. 1 among starters in the Big 12.
He began last season with 24 2/3 scoreless innings. Wicks finished the shortened 2020 campaign with 26 strikeouts. In 19 career starts, he owns a 9-3 overall record, boasting a 2.85 earned run average to go along with 112 strikeouts and 30 walks.
D1Baseball ranked Wicks as the No. 10 college prospect nationally ahead of the 2021 MLB draft. Wicks also won D1Baseball’s Summer Breakout Prospect Award last year. He had a standout summer with the Rockford (Illinois) Rivets of the Northwoods League in 2020.