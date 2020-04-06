The massive turnover of the Kansas State men's basketball team's roster continued Monday, with yet another player transferring.
Point guard David Sloan announced Monday that he was entering the transfer portal. He revealed the news in a message sent from his personal Twitter account.
"I would like to thank God for giving me this platform and this ability to do what I love," Sloan wrote. "This past year has been filled with many blessings, as I am grateful to have spent it with the Wildcat nation.
"However I would like to announce I will be completing my degree, and final year of eligibility, elsewhere. I would like to personally thank (head) Coach (Bruce) Weber for the opportunity to represent K-State and the entire Wildcat community. Thank you Wildcat fans, the entire coaching staff and my teammates. I wish you all the best!"
Sloan is the fourth Wildcat, and second rising senior guard, to transfer since the end of the season, joining Cartier Diarra and forwards James Love III and Nigel Shadd.
Sloan spent just one season with the Wildcats, joining the program as a junior-college transfer from John A. Logan College in Cartersville, Ill. He played in all 32 games for K-State in 2019-20, which included nine starts. Sloan averaged 19.4 minutes, 5.3 points, 2.3 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game.
Sloan signed with the Wildcats last year as a highly touted junior college prospect.
In each of his two seasons at John A. Logan, he led the National Junior College Athletic Association in assists. During the 2018-19 campaign, his assist total (326) and assists per game (10.2) both topped the junior-college ranks. He averaged a double-double every outing that season, scoring 16.1 points per game to go along with his 10.2 assists.
Sloan came up just short of averaging a double-double for his career with the Vols, with marks of 14.1 points and 9.8 assists. He scored or assisted on 44 percent of the team’s total made field goals (2,176) those two years.
Sloan also recorded three triple-doubles during his time with the Vols, with two coming in back-to-back contests versus Southwestern Illinois (19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists) and Lake Land (10 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists), respectively. He posted double-digit assist totals in 39 of his 64 games at John A. Logan College, with six outings of 15 or more and a high of 19 against Western Kentucky Tech on Jan. 4.
But Sloan never was able to replicate those types of numbers at K-State; a wrist injury that required surgery shortly after his arrival on campus last year forced him to play catch up early on.
His best scoring performance as a Wildcat came in a contest overshadowed for non-basketball reasons: He posted career-bests in points (17), field goals made (seven) and 3-point field goals made (two) in a loss at Kansas on Jan. 21 ... the same game a brawl broke out between the teams in the final seconds of an 81-61 loss for the Wildcats in Lawrence.
Sloan dished out five or more assists six times, with a high of eight in a neutral-site loss versus Saint Louis in Kansas City, Mo., on Dec. 21.
His entry into the transfer portal comes one day after K-State secured a commitment from another junior-college point guard: Rueadale "Rudi" Williams, who led the NJCAA in total assists last season while averaging 21 points, 8.9 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game.
Sloan's transfer news also broke on the same day that Donovan Williams, a 2020 guard prospect from Nebraska, named K-State one of his three finalists, alongside Big 12 rivals Oklahoma State and Texas. Williams announced that he will make his commitment April 13. A 6-foot-5, 185-pound shooting guard, Williams previously pledged to the Cornhuskers before decommitting. He is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite. Williams is the No. 147 player nationally — No. 2 in the state of Nebraska — in the composite rankings. Williams averaged nearly 30 points and eight rebounds per game last season. He set North Star High's single-game scoring record in back-to-back outings, exploding for 44 points before following it up with 50 the next time he took the floor.
Along with the four transfers, K-State loses three seniors (Makol Mawien, Xavier Sneed and Pierson McAtee) from a team that went 11-21, setting a single-season program record for losses.