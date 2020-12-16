Kansas State football's 2020 season is over.
A recent surge in positive coronavirus test results, along with subsequent contact tracing, led K-State Athletics to announce Wednesday morning that all football activities have been suspended.
In addition, K-State informed the Big 12 Conference it is unable to field enough players to participate in a bowl. As a result, the Wildcats withdrew themselves from bowl consideration. Though K-State ended the regular season 4-6 overall, it was 4-5 in conference play, good for seventh place in the league. That put the Wildcats in position for a postseason game after the NCAA waived the six-win threshold for bowl eligibility in light of the scheduling issues across the country caused by COVID-19.
Neither K-State's athletics department nor the Riley County Health Department provided The Mercury with exact figures Wednesday morning about the number of active coronavirus cases within the football program.
“This has been an unbelievably challenging year for everyone, but we were very excited to have the opportunity to end the season in a bowl game,” K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said in a release. “But, with new positive cases and additional close contacts in our program, we would not have enough players to continue practices and field a team for the bowl game. I want to thank our student-athletes and coaches for their tireless effort this year and for being flexible during a time when every day presented new challenges.”
Head coach Chris Klieman said Wednesday's news was a "bittersweet ending" to the 2020 campaign.
"But playing 10 regular-season games throughout all of this uncertainty was nothing short of a miracle," he said. "I want to thank our players, especially our seniors, for continuing to battle each and every day, no matter what circumstance was put before them. This season was difficult and frustrating, but I think it is also one that we will remember for the rest of our lives. I hope we will all learn from it and become better, both as coaches and players, as we head into the offseason."
This isn't the first time a spike in active cases forced K-State to pause football activities. Nor is it the first time positive tests and contact tracing permeated the program.
An outbreak involving 14 players in June led K-State to suspend voluntary football workouts five days after they had begun. The Wildcats had another 10 players test positive in August. In September, Klieman said 12 players had been cleared to return after missing the opener versus Arkansas State, only to then announced that 10 more players would have to be held out because of an active case or contact tracing. On Nov. 8, during the Wildcats' third and final open date of the fall, Klieman said more than 20 players missed practice because of either positive tests or tracing.
K-State's game at Iowa State on Nov. 21 was in jeopardy until the final testing of the week, which take place Fridays. Earlier in the week, Klieman had cautioned the Wildcats were "right on the cusp" of not being able to play the game because the team was missing more than 20 players.
K-State is the sixth Power 5 school, and first from the Big 12, to officially opt out of playing in a bowl game. The ACC has had four opt outs (Boston College, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Virginia Tech) and the Pac-12 has had one (Stanford).
Virginia Tech's opt out brings the nation's longest active bowl streak to a close. The Hokies had appeared in a bowl game each of the last 27 years.