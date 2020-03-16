Chris Klieman's Kansas State football coaching staff is whole once more.
After being down one coach following the departure of defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton for the same position at Michigan State, Klieman officially filled the final vacancy on his staff Monday, hiring Steve Stanard as the team's new linebackers coach.
Stanard spent the last three seasons as Syracuse's defensive ends coach. He coached alongside Klieman at North Dakota State in 2012 and 2013, when Klieman was the Bison's defensive coordinator and Stanard guided the team's linebackers.
“We are excited to add Steve to our defensive staff,” Klieman said in a release. “Steve and I have experience working together in the past, and I have continued to follow him throughout his career. He brings an abundance of experience tutoring linebackers and is very familiar with this area of the country. He has done a great job the last few years working with the Syracuse defensive ends, but I know that he is ready to return to coaching the linebackers and will do a phenomenal job with the group that we have here.”
Stanard helped Syracuse force 56 turnovers (2.2 per game) in the past two seasons, with the Orange boasting a plus-22 turnover margin during that span. Stanard tutored Alton Robinson and Kendall Coleman, a pair that became one of the ACC’s most productive tandems during that time. Robinson collected 32.5 career tackles for loss and finished his career seventh in school history with 17.5 sacks, while Coleman recorded 26.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks.
Prior to joining the Syracuse staff, Stanard was Wyoming's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2014 to 2016. During the 2015 season, Wyoming's Logan Wilson led all Mountain West Conference rookies in tackles per game (6.7) and won the league's freshman of the year award. Stanard’s unit helped the Cowboys to a berth in the 2016 Mountain West title game and a Poinsettia Bowl appearance. That season, Wyoming finished third in the country in defensive touchdowns (five) and ranked 10th in takeaways (27).
Stanard arrived at Wyoming after two ultra-successful seasons (2012 and 2013) at North Dakota State. During that time, the Bison went 29-1 and won back-to-back FCS national championships. His work with the team's linebackers helped NDSU field the nation's top scoring defense in both 2012 (11.5 points per game) and 2013 (11.3 points per game). Under Stanard's guidance, 2013, Grant Olson earned All-America honors from the Associated Press.
Stanard joined NDSU after three seasons (2009-11) as Tulane's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, which followed one season (2008) as Ohio's defensive line coach.
From 2000 to 2007, he spent time as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at two schools: Colorado State (2003-07) and New Mexico State (2000-02).
Prior to taking over as New Mexico State's defensive coordinator at the turn of the millenium, he had coached the team's defensive ends and outside linebackers from 1997 to 1999.
Stanard was the defensive coordinator at South Dakota (1996) before he started at New Mexico State.
He was Nebraska Wesleyan's defensive coordinator from 1991 to 1995. During his final two seasons at the school, he also was the head coach and assistant athletics director.
Stanard's coaching career began in 1988, when he worked as a student assistant coach at his alma mater, Nebraska. During his time in Lincoln, both on the field and on the sideline, Stanard was a member of seven bowl teams. In sum, Stanard has been a part of 12 total bowl squads as either a player or a coach.
Stanard earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Nebraska in 1989 and his master's from NU in 1995.
THE STEVE STANARD FILE
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
College: Nebraska – Bachelor’s in Business Administration (1989); M.B.A. (1995)
Family: Wife: Jennifer; Children: Austin, Paige, Max, Madison
Playing Career: Nebraska (defensive end), 1984-87
COACHING CAREER TIMELINE
1988, Nebraska (student assistant coach)
1989-90, Nebraska (graduate assistant)
1991-93, Nebraska Wesleyan (defensive coordinator)
1994-95, Nebraska Wesleyan (head coach/defensive coordinator)
1996, South Dakota (defensive coordinator)
1997-99, New Mexico State (defensive ends/outside linebackers)
2000-02, New Mexico State (defensive coordinator/linebackers)
2003-07, Colorado State (defensive coordinator/linebackers)
2008, Ohio (defensive line)
2009-11, Tulane (defensive coordinator/linebackers)
2012-13, North Dakota State (linebackers)
2014-16, Wyoming (defensive coordinator/linebackers)
2017-19, Syracuse (defensive ends)
2020, Kansas State (linebackers)