In this file photo, Kansas State offensive lineman Taylor Poitier (52) blocks during a play in last season's game at Baylor. Head coach Chris Klieman said Tuesday that Poitier will miss the 2021 campaign after suffering an injury in preseason camp.
Taylor Poitier won't have an opportunity to build off the momentum he had at the end of last season.
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said Tuesday that Poitier, a third-year sophomore lineman, will miss the entire 2021 campaign. Klieman said that Poitier suffered "a lower body injury" in preseason camp.
"We're sad for Taylor," Klieman said, "because he's such a tremendous kid and such a tremendous football player."
After the last-second, 32-31 loss, star running back Deuce Vaughn praised Poitier and Delforge's performances.
"(They) played amazing," Vaughn said.
Prior to his season-ending injury, the 6-foot-2, 290-pound Poitier was expected to figure into the Wildcats' rotation this year, too. Klieman and offensive line coach Conor Riley repeatedly say they'll play as many linemen as possible — provided they've shown in practices that they're worthy of snaps come gameday. With Poitier gone, that's one less option at K-State's disposal this fall.
Klieman isn't discouraged, though.
"We obviously lose one player in Taylor, but I know there are eight (offensive linemen) for sure we talked about (Monday) as a staff that we see contributing significantly," Klieman said. "We hope to still be able to get that to nine. I know we won't just play five guys. We have a lot of depth there and guys who have had a lot of experience. So we'll play a number of guys."