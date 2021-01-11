The coronavirus is taking its toll on Kansas State's men's and women's basketball programs.
In separate releases Monday, K-State Athletics announced postponements of games for both teams that were scheduled for later in the week.
The men's team postponed its contest with Iowa State, which was set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum. This is because the Wildcats are unable to meet the required roster thresholds as of Monday. K-State said it "will work with the Big 12 and Iowa State to reschedule the game." It is uncertain at this time if K-State will have to postpone future games. After Iowa State, the Wildcats were set for a consecutive contests away from Manhattan: at Texas (Jan. 16) and at Oklahoma (Jan. 19).
Earlier Monday, the women's program announced the postponement of its conference clash with Oklahoma State. The game was slated for 1 p.m. Sunday at Bramlage.
The men's team had just six scholarship players available — the minimum required by the Big 12 to stage a game — during its most recent outing, a 70-54 home loss to Oklahoma State last weekend.
This is the first game postponed this season for the men's team because of COVID-19 problems at K-State. Its game at Butler, scheduled for Dec. 11 in Indianapolis, was canceled after the coronavirus wreaked havoc among those in the Bulldogs' program.
It's a continuation of coronavirus issues for the women's team, which has been on pause since Dec. 30.
The women's team has had five games postponed: road contests against Oklahoma (Jan. 2) and Baylor (Jan. 10) and home matchups versus West Virginia (Jan. 5), TCU (Jan. 14) and Oklahoma State (Sunday).