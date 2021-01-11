The Calm before the Storm, Empty Bramlage

Bramlage Coliseum sits silent and empty ahead of a men's basketball game between Kansas State and Kansas on Feb. 5, 2019. Both the men's and women's teams postponed games Monday because of coronavirus issues within the program leaving them short of Big 12 roster thresholds.

 Staff photo by Matt Lunsford

The coronavirus is taking its toll on Kansas State's men's and women's basketball programs.

In separate releases Monday, K-State Athletics announced postponements of games for both teams that were scheduled for later in the week.

The men's team postponed its contest with Iowa State, which was set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum. This is because the Wildcats are unable to meet the required roster thresholds as of Monday. K-State said it "will work with the Big 12 and Iowa State to reschedule the game." It is uncertain at this time if K-State will have to postpone future games. After Iowa State, the Wildcats were set for a consecutive contests away from Manhattan: at Texas (Jan. 16) and at Oklahoma (Jan. 19). 

Earlier Monday, the women's program announced the postponement of its conference clash with Oklahoma State. The game was slated for 1 p.m. Sunday at Bramlage.

The men's team had just six scholarship players available — the minimum required by the Big 12 to stage a game — during its most recent outing, a 70-54 home loss to Oklahoma State last weekend.

This is the first game postponed this season for the men's team because of COVID-19 problems at K-State. Its game at Butler, scheduled for Dec. 11 in Indianapolis, was canceled after the coronavirus wreaked havoc among those in the Bulldogs' program.

It's a continuation of coronavirus issues for the women's team, which has been on pause since Dec. 30.

The women's team has had five games postponed: road contests against Oklahoma (Jan. 2) and Baylor (Jan. 10) and home matchups versus West Virginia (Jan. 5), TCU (Jan. 14) and Oklahoma State (Sunday).

