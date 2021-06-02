Kansas State and Marquette’s men’s basketball programs will lace it up for the third time in four seasons later this year. The Wildcats and Golden Eagles will square off Dec. 8 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will be part of the Big East/Big 12 Battle; the conferences announced the matchups in this year’s event in a joint release Wednesday.
Marquette has won the last two games in the series, taking a 75-63 victory in Manhattan on Dec. 7, 2019. The Golden Eagles also held serve at home, winning 83-71 — behind 45 points from star guard Markus Howard — at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Dec. 1, 2018.
K-State head coach Bruce Weber views next season’s contest as “another quality addition to our schedule” as well as a marquee home game.
“Obviously, we are very familiar with them since we played twice in the last three seasons,” Weber said in a release, “and we know they are building another strong team under coach (Shaka) Smart.”
Because K-State is the home team, the game will be broadcast on one of ESPN’s platforms. Game times and television designations will be announced at a later date.
This will be the Wildcats’ second game in the Big East/Big 12 Battle. It owns an 0-1 record following the 2019 loss to the Golden Eagles. K-State did not appear in the event last season; it was slated to play at Butler, but it was canceled because of a coronvirus outbreak in the Bulldogs’ program.
The Wildcats are 24-25 all-time versus Big East foes, with an 11-3 mark at home.
This year will be the 13th meeting between K-State and Marquette. The two teams first met in 1953. Despite losing the last two games in the series, the Wildcats still hold a 7-5 advantage overall, winning three of the four matchups in Manhattan.
The Golden Eagles went 13-14 (8-11 Big East) last season. They will be led by a first-year head coach in Smart, who spent the previous six seasons (2015-21) at Texas. Smart went 109-86 (.557 winning percentage) with the Longhorns, making four postseason appearances (three NCAA and one NIT). Texas won the 2019 NIT Championship and captured the Big 12 tournament title last season.
Dawson Garcia is expected to lead the way for Marquette in 2021-22. Garcia ranked first on the team in both scoring (13 points per game) and rebounds (6.6 rebounds per game) last season en route to earning Big East All-Freshman Team honors. Marquette also has added a pair of notable players via the transfer portal: Tyler Kolak (the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year last season at George Mason) and Kur Kuath, who spent the past three years at Oklahoma and was a mainstay in the Sooners’ lineup last season.
The Wildcats are projected to bring back 10 lettermen, including super senior Mike McGuirl and rising sophomores Davion Bradford, Selton Miguel and Nijel Pack, for the 2021-22 season. The team also will have five newcomers, split between transfers (Markquis Lowell Ismael Massoud and Mark Smith) and incoming freshmen (Maximus Edwards and Logan Landers).
After limiting fan attendance during the 2020-21 campaign because of COVID-19, K-State is expected to allow Bramlage to return to 100% capacity next season.
2021 BIG East/Big 12 Challenge matchups
• Dec. 1: Texas Tech at Providence
• Dec. 2: Kansas at St. John’s
• Dec. 4: Iowa State at Creighton
• Dec. 5: Xavier at Oklahoma State
• Dec. 7: Butler at Oklahoma
• Dec. 8: Marquette at K-State
• Dec. 8: Connecticut at West Virginia
• Dec. 9: Texas at Seton Hall
• Dec. 12: Villanova at Baylor
• Dec. 18: TCU at Georgetown