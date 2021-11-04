On a foray to the basket — one of many for him on this night — Kansas State newcomer Markquis Nowell sliced through the Pittsburg State defense. Absorbing contact at the hoop, he converted on an acrobatic up-and-under layup as he fell to the ground. As he sat up and looked toward the crowd, Nowell flexed his muscles.
Teammate Selton Miguel replicated the feat later, flaunting his biceps after making a layup while being knocked to the ground.
Nowell and Miguel had good reason to show off: The Wildcats were a far better team Thursday night, easing past the Gorillas, 78-59, in an exhibition at Bramlage Coliseum.
“Tonight was good for us," K-State head coach Bruce Weber said. "It was a good opportunity."
It also was a chance for the Wildcats to show off their depth: All nine scholarship players who took the floor Thursday scored at least four points, led by Miguel's game-high 18.
"I've been working all summer," said Miguel, who filled the stat sheet in 24 minutes off the bench, going 6-for-9 from the field (2 of 3 on 3-pointers), grabbing six rebounds, recording two steals and dishing out an assist. "I went overseas and gained a lot of experience. Came back and just tried to stay together as a team.”
Two other Wildcats finished in double figures: Logan Landers, a freshman making his first career appearance, had 11 points (and eight rebounds) while another newcomer, Ismael Massoud, had 10.
Yet another addition this season, Mark Smith, had a stellar debut, pulling down a game-high 13 rebounds (11 defensively) and leading the Wildcats in assists (five) and steals (two).
“I was very comfortable," said Smith, who is playing for his third school after beginning his college career at Illinois and later transferring to Missouri. "This is what I’ve been doing every day in practice. It was good to come out and play in a live game, and seeing the fans felt pretty good.”
Rebounding, he said, comes naturally.
“Normally I feel like a good rebounder," he said. "Coach (Weber) always tells me to go get rebounds, so that's what I did.”
Despite having recruited Smith to K-State three times -- first out of high school, then after he left Illinois before picking Missouri -- Weber said even he has been surprised by the Illinois native's "physicality and athleticism" during preseason practices.
Now, Weber wants Smith's rebounding performance Thursday to become a regular occurrence.
"He needs to go to the boards," Weber said. "He needs to average (more than) two offensive rebounds a game. ... He obviously gives us some good versatility and does some things. I know he's a good shooter. He passed up some open ones today against the zone. Hopefully he'll get (into a) rhythm and jump up and shoot it.”
As for the game itself, the Gorillas kept pace early on; nearly 12 minutes in, they were level with the hosts at 18 apiece. From there, K-State took control, outscoring Pittsburg State 19-8 in the final eight minutes to take a 37-26 advantage into the locker room.
The Wildcats kept up the momentum to begin the second half, scoring the first six points to extend their lead to 43-26 and effectively seal the victory.
Weber's lone criticism centered around the team's first-half sloppiness, when it turned over the ball 12 times.
"We shoot (54%) from the field and 4-for-9 from 3 and we have 12 turnovers, so you lose so many opportunities to get good shots," he said. "I thought we were a little sticky fingers with the ball. Let the game come, get it moving side to side."
All in all, Weber liked what he saw with the team's regular-season opener versus Florida A&M less than a week away.
"Keeping a great attitude, being a good teammate, helping your teammates is really, really important for this team," he said. "I think our versatility, our depth, and hopefully our defense (are) going to be our strengths. (Now we just need to) get a little more efficient and cut those turnovers."