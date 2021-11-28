After Kansas State basketball went 0-2 at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City earlier in the week, head coach Bruce Weber turned to an unlikely source for an opinion on the state of the team.
Freshman guard Maximus Edwards, who is redshirting because of an injury, looked to his coach, and, after Weber encouraged him to be honest, succinctly spelled out the problem.
“He said, ‘Coach, we play with each other, but we don’t play for each other,’” Weber said. “And I made him tell the team — not just once, but he’s told them two or three times since then.”
That bit of wisdom imparted from the freshman seemed to sink in Sunday, as K-State steamrolled North Dakota, 84-42, at Bramlage Coliseum.
After recording 17 total assists over the course of two games in Kansas City, the Wildcat offense flowed Sunday, as K-State racked up 21 assists and shot 60.3% from the field.
Junior center Kaosi Ezeagu avoided the foul trouble that’s plagued him during his time at K-State, and parlayed that into a career night. Ezeagu scored 15 points on an efficient 6-of-7 clip from the field.
“I feel like I’m getting more confident with my teammates, and they’re starting to trust me more,” Ezeagu said. “When my guards trust me, it really empowers me and lets me do stuff.”
Ezeagu was one of five Wildcats who scored in double-figures, led by junior guard Markquis Nowell, who had a game-high 18. Sophomore guard Nijel Pack had 16 points, senior guard Mike McGuirl had 15 and senior guard Mark Smith had 11 — to go along with a game-high 10 rebounds — for his first double-double as a Wildcat.
Two big runs — one seven-minute, 16-0 run in the first half and a four-minute, 12-2 run early in the second half — helped the Wildcats effectively and efficiently shut down a North Dakota team that shot only 29.3% from the field.
“We had a three- or four-minute period where our defense was as good as it’s been all year, and as good as some of our teams,” Weber said. “We were flying around. That was my big emphasis: play with a passion.”
K-State (3-2) led by 18, 38-20, at halftime but started to extend that advantage in the final 20 minutes.
The Fighting Hawks were bound and determined to find success behind the 3-point line — and they most definitely did not, ending the game 3-for-31.
The effort was a far cry from what K-State saw earlier last week in its loss to Illinois. The Illini hit 12 triples in their victory over the Wildcats on Tuesday.
“We came into this game knowing they had a lot of shooters,” McGuirl said. “(Assistant coach Shane Southwell) did a great job with the scout and having us prepared. Last game, we let a shooter get going, and that was on us and we had to learn from it — and we did going into this game. It’s something we have to keep building on.”
Meanwhile, K-State was an efficient 9-of-19 beyond the arc, including four for Pack and a perfect 2-for-2 for McGuirl, who has struggled finding his shot early this season.
“It’s nowhere I haven’t been before,” McGuirl said about working through his early season offensive struggles. “I have great teammates around me who always support me and get me through every day, and they’re the reason I was able to get through it.”
The Wildcats dominated in the post, scoring nearly half of their 84 points in the paint and outscoring North Dakota by 30.
While Weber said he was pleased with his team’s offensive output, K-State still missed 12 layups, which Weber said needs to improve if the Wildcats want to compete with the top teams on their schedule.
“I don’t understand it,” Weber said of the up-close struggles. “One thing we did both Friday and Saturday was we shot a bunch of layups. We can’t give up those easy points if we’re going to beat really good teams.”
The Wildcats did all of that without the help of sophomores Selton Miguel and Davion Bradford, who Weber said sat out for precautionary reasons.
Miguel was hurt during the Arkansas game after a bad fall reaggravated an older injury, while Bradford still is recovering from sickness prior to the season. Both should make their way back into the lineup over the next several games.
Junior forward Carlton Linguard Jr. also saw his first action of the season in mop-up duty, scoring two points. The junior forward had knee surgery in the spring.
K-State will host Albany on Wednesday before heading down to Wichita to take on Wichita State at INTRUST Bank Arena on Sunday.