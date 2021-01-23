Manhattan, KS (66502)

Today

Snow this morning will mix with rain at times this afternoon. Areas of freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.