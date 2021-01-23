To give itself a chance to upset No. 14 West Virginia Saturday, Kansas State would need to play nearly perfect, mistake-free basketball.
But the Wildcats never gave themselves that opportunity.
They were too busy giving the ball away.
K-State coughed up the ball a staggering 28 times Saturday, helping West Virginia ease to a 69-47 victory at Bramlage Coliseum.
“I think it’s pretty obvious,” K-State head coach Bruce Weber said. “The glaring stat: 28 turnovers, 18 in the first half, and 26 points off of turnovers (for West Virginia). It’s the difference in the game.”
The 28 turnovers were the most in Weber’s nine seasons in Manhattan; the previous high under Weber, 25, also came versus the Mountaineers, on Jan. 27, 2015.
The 28 giveaways tied for the sixth most in a single game in program history, and the most since it also had 28 turnovers against Kansas on Feb. 27, 2002.
“I thought we did a great job of closing passing lanes,” said West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, who served in the same capacity at K-State during the 2006-07 season. “I thought we did a great job of closing dribble lanes. We did a better job of guarding the ball and a better job of staying in front of people. We got straight-lined a few times at the end, but I think a lot of that was that they didn’t want to foul and stop the clock. From a defensive standpoint, I was pleased.”
What made the mind-numbing number of mistakes even harder for the Wildcats (5-11, 1-7 Big 12) to stomach: These aren’t your (slightly) older brother’s Mountaineers.
“Oh god. I would have hated to gone against ‘Press Virginia’ with this group,” said Weber, invoking the nickname of previous West Virginia squads that pressed for 40 minutes, choking opposing offense into submission. “We may never have gotten the ball past half court.”
Senior guard Mike McGuirl, who scored a team-high 15 points for the Wildcats, said the coaching staff properly prepped him and his teammates.
“It’s on us, it’s not on them,” he said. “We knew what was coming, and we knew it wasn’t ‘Press Virginia.’ They weren’t ‘Press Virginia.’ It was in the half court and being strong and making the right plays.”
It was the same refrain from Weber, McGuirl and freshman wing Selton Miguel: Yes, West Virginia (10-4, 3-3) is stout defensively. But the Mountaineers didn’t wreak havoc as much as the Wildcats shot themselves in the foot repeatedly — there’s only five instances in school history they’ve had more giveaways in a single game, after all — without adjusting.
“We were careless,” McGuirl said. “We were not strong enough with the ball, (threw) bad passes. We’ve got to be stronger and tougher. That’s basically it.”
The Mountaineers also knew they could torment a youthful foe that features just one senior (McGuirl) and only two other available players (sophomores DaJuan Gordon and Antonio Gordon) who even suited up for the team in a game last season.
“We can force a young team into hard situations,” said sophomore guard Miles McBride, who had a game-high 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including a 4-for-7 effort from distance. “We had them making a lot of mistakes and turnovers. That’s a lot of momentum going our way. It turns into easy offense when we don’t have to use our half-court sets and things like that.”
Miguel cited another slow start as the Wildcats’ primary obstacle.
West Virginia scored the game’s first five points. It led 10-2 with barely four minutes off the clock. Its advantage ballooned to 21-4 at the 9:24 mark.
K-State went into the break trailing 31-17 — with more turnovers (18) than points to show for an agonizing opening half.
“We had a lot of turnovers that I feel like, if we had less turnovers, it would definitely be a different game and we’d definitely be in the game the whole time,” Miguel said. “Our turnovers led to transition buckets and everything, so it was easy buckets for them.”
Miguel came out with a purpose to start the second half, scoring K-State’s first nine points. And somehow, despite having already committed more than 20 turnovers, K-State drew within eight, 36-28, with 15:31 remaining, thanks to a pair of free throws from McGuirl following a technical foul assessed to West Virginia forward Seny Ndiaye.
Yet, as per usual this season, the Wildcats’ opponent took their best punch, smiled and fired right back.
West Virginia went on an 8-0 run, which started with a dunk by Jalen Bridges, followed by back-to-back 3-pointers courtesy of Taz Sherman, to push the lead to 16, 44-28, with 13:58 to go.
Weber sighed when recalling the play before Bridges’ slam: Sophomore forward Antonio Gordon had a wide-open attempt behind the 3-point line. It didn’t fall.
“Then they get us on a back door (cut) and then back-to-back 3s that obviously is the difference in the game,” Weber said. “But if you hit that 3 to cut it to five, you’ve got a game and you’ve made a huge comeback. But we didn’t and it went the other way.”
K-State never drew within 11 points of the visitors in the final 12 minutes, with West Virginia taking its largest lead, 22, on a pair of occasions in the closing moments. One notable tidbit of the Mountaineers’ performance: Saturday marked their first game since Jan. 9, when they lost at home, 72-70, to then-No. 4 Texas. Two days later, widespread coronavirus issues forced the program to suspend all activities.
Because of that prolonged pause, Huggins called Saturday his team’s signature victory of the season to this point — forget that the Wildcats haven’t won since the calendar flipped to January and dropped their seventh straight conference contest since winning their opener at Iowa State last month.
“I thought it was the biggest win of the year because we were coming off a game we could have and should have won,” he said. “Then we get hit with the COVID-19 stuff. We had a time where we were basically down to four guys. Not all because of COVID, but the contact tracing and everything that goes along with it. We had a guy who needed some rest who was hurting, so we basically had four guys. It’s hard to get anything done with four.”
His counterpart, on the other hand, is doing his best to remain upbeat, for the sake of his staff and players, trying to keep the current situation from spiraling downward even further.
As it is, the 47 points are the fewest K-State has scored in a game this season, and the lowest output since also finishing with 47 versus Texas on Jan. 2, 2019. The Wildcats are 0-4 against top-25 opponents this season, and 0-10 when trailing at halftime.
If that weren’t enough, they’re 1-7 in league play for the first time since the 1999-2000 campaign — and things don’t easier, as their next game is on the road against undefeated (and No. 2) Baylor at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
“We have not blamed any individual. It’s all of us. It’s all of our responsibility,” Weber said. “We’ve just got to get better, and I hope they believe that. We’ll see if we can use all these experiences and adversity to come together as a group — that’s the most important thing — and make a run here as we get into this last stretch of the season.”