Kansas State’s men’s golf program will have one representative on hand at the NCAA Stillwater Regional later this month.
While the Wildcats didn’t earn a spot in the event as a team, sophomore Tim Tillmanns was selected as an individual. The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee announced Wednesday the 81 teams and 45 individuals that will play in the regionals.
Tillmanns’ regional will be held at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla., from May 17 to 19. It is the home course for Oklahoma State.
The three-day, 54-hole regional will determine the five teams — and one individual who isn’t part of the aforementioned teams — that will advance to this year’s NCAA Championship, which will be contested in Scottsdale, Ariz., from May 28 to June 2.
Tillmanns, the No. 7 seed in the Stillwater Regional, is the 14th Wildcat selected to a regional as an individual.
A native of Cologne, Germany, Tillmanns led the Wildcats in stroke average (72.04) as and top-20 finishes (five) during the regular season. He tied for second on the individual leaderboard at the Git-R-Done Husker Invitational last month in Lincoln, Neb., helping the Wildcats claim a share of the tournament title.
K-State head coach Grant Robbins said he was “really excited” for Tillmanns to have the opportunity to compete in Stillwater.
“He’s really worked hard, and it’s nice to see him be rewarded with an NCAA Regional bid,” Robbins said. “I’m also excited to see him at Karsten Creek. Tim is a great ball striker and a fantastic driver of the ball, which is going to be very important there.”
The Wildcats were one of the first four teams out of this year’s regionals.
Still, Tillmanns gives them at least one individual at a regional for the third straight time.
“We are disappointed that we didn’t make it as a team,” Robbins said. “We were very close for the second time in a row, but I’m excited about this young team and the direction we are headed. This experience for Tim is going to be very positive for our team going forward.”
Tillmanns is among 13 teams and 10 individuals at the NCAA Stillwater Regional, all attempting to advance to the NCAA Championship.