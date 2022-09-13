09142022-mer-spt-kstategolf-11

Kansas State sophomore Cooper Schultz watches his putt on the No. 10 green during the Wildcat Invitational on Tuesday at Colbert Hills Golf Course. Schultz won the event, finishing with first with an 11-under 205.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State golf obliterated the field to open up the season, walking away with both the team and individual title at the Wildcat Invitational held at Colbert Hills on Monday and Tuesday. 

K-State led by just six strokes after round one, but ended up finishing 27-under 836 (280-271-286) as a team after three rounds for a dominant 27-stroke victory over second place North Dakota State. This is all despite shooting a tournament worst 286 in the final round on Tuesday. 

Tags

Recommended for you