Kansas State sophomore Cooper Schultz watches his putt on the No. 10 green during the Wildcat Invitational on Tuesday at Colbert Hills Golf Course. Schultz won the event, finishing with first with an 11-under 205.
Kansas State golf obliterated the field to open up the season, walking away with both the team and individual title at the Wildcat Invitational held at Colbert Hills on Monday and Tuesday.
K-State led by just six strokes after round one, but ended up finishing 27-under 836 (280-271-286) as a team after three rounds for a dominant 27-stroke victory over second place North Dakota State. This is all despite shooting a tournament worst 286 in the final round on Tuesday.
"I'm really proud of the guys," head coach Grant Robbins said in written statement. "They did a great job today playing with a lot of poise. It wasn't perfect by any means. It was kind of an up-and-down round. The course was set up tougher than it was yesterday, so we had to deal with some adversity. I thought they just held it together really well."
The Wildcats place first, second and third individually, led by Invitational champion Cooper Schultz who fought off teammate Will Hopkins, who led by a stoke heading into the third and final round, to claim a one-stroke win, shooting a 11-under 205 (68-69-68).
"It obviously feels really good," said Schultz. "I've been working really hard the past couple of weeks for this tournament. Coming in, it was really my strategy that pushed me over the edge. Obviously, I hit the ball and putted well, but I also had a great strategy coming in that pushed me forward."
It came down to the final hole of the tournament between Schultz and Hopkins and the senior landed the birdy for the win and his first ever individual title.
"I just hit a good one. I had a good drive," said Schultz. "Then I had about 60 yards, and I've been practicing those wedge shots lately. I've been really dialed into my wedges lately, had a perfect number and just hit it right under the hole. I hit it right where I wanted it to be and then obviously had a good putt."
Hopkins ended with a 10-under 206 (67-69-70) for silver and Nicklaus Mason finished with two strokes behind him with a a 8-under 208 (71-67-70). For Hopkins, Tuesday marked his fourth career top-five finish. It was Mason's second.
"It was neat to see three or four guys fighting down the stretch with the chance to win, and you don't really have a rooting interest. You're wanting all of them to win and just watching them fight it out is kind of fun as a coach," Robbins said.
Three other Wildcats finished in the top 15, including Tim Tillmanns who finished sixth with a 3-under 213 (74-66-74), Grayson Blunt who finished eighth with a 2-under 214 (74-66-74) despite hitting a co-tournament best 66 in round two and Luke O'Neil (76-67-74) and Laurenz Schiergen (71-72-74) who both tied for 13th with a 1-over 217.
Ben Stoller, the team's lone freshman, rounded out the bunch, finishing tied for 24th with a 7-over 223 (74-71-78).
The Wildcats came into this season with high expectations after returning every major contributor from a team that finished in the top 10 six times and accumulated the best stroke average in school history in 288.24.
Tuesday's win may not have been against some of the top competition of the country, but the Wildcats hope their dominance pushes them along as they head through the rest of their fall slate.
"It proves how low we can actually go," said Schultz. "And it gives us momentum that I think is really going to help us in the long run."
K-State will have the week off before playing in the Old Town Collegiate in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. It will be the second of four fall events for the Wildcats.