The coronavirus continues to have its way with the Kansas State men's basketball team's schedule.
The K-State athletics department announced Thursday that the team's home game versus Wisconsin-Milwaukee has been moved to Dec. 11. The contest will tip off at 7 p.m. The game originally was slated to be played Dec. 8, but COVID-19 issues within the Panthers' program forced the change.
The game still will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Ben Boyle (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) on the call.
It marks the second K-State matchup in less than a week affected by the coronavirus.
Last week, K-State's game at Butler, which originally was scheduled for the Dec. 11 date, was postponed. This came after the Bulldogs, like the Panthers, announced Saturday they were dealing with coronavirus problems in their program. The K-State/Butler game was supposed to be part of the second season of the Big 12/Big East scheduling alliance. K-State and Butler still plan to play the game at a later time this season if a common open date is found.
Game time announced for K-State's first 2 Big 12 contests
Though K-State still has home games against UNLV (7 p.m. Saturday) and the aforementioned Wisconsin-Milwaukee tilt to plan for, it now knows the tip-off times for its first two Big 12 contests.
K-State opens conference play at Iowa State at 8 p.m. Dec. 15 in Ames, Iowa. ESPNU will carry the television broadcast. The game marks the earliest date for a league opener in the Wildcats' history.
K-State then returns to Bramlage Coliseum for its conference home opener, hosting No. 2 Baylor on Dec. 19. The game will begin at 3 p.m. and air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.