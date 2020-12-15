AMES, Iowa — Kansas State and Iowa State barely could miss during the first half of Tuesday's game. They barely could throw it in the ocean after halftime.
But behind stellar free-throw shooting and contributions from every player who took the floor, K-State left Hilton Coliseum a 75-64 winner, marking its second straight victory following last week's loss to Division II Fort Hays State.
"I'm obviously very, very happy for our guys," K-State head coach Bruce Weber said. "A week ago Tuesday was not a very good day. They came together. ... If going through the loss last week brings the team together, I'll take all the criticism."
Tuesday's contest also was the Big 12 opener for both teams, as the Wildcats improved to 3-4 overall and 1-0 in league play.
All eight players who entered the game for the Wildcats scored at least two points, topped by sophomore guard DaJuan Gordon's 15. Freshman forward Davion Bradford pitched in 14. Guard Rudi Williams and forward Carlton Linguard ended in double figures as well, scoring 10 points apiece.
Rasir Bolton scored a game-high 19 points in a losing effort for Iowa State (1-3, 0-1).
The teams put on an offensive clinic in the first half, as the Wildcats shot 52% (13-for-25) from the field. The Cyclones were even better, making 52.2% (12-for-23) of their attempts.
The final 20 minutes were a different story.
Both teams shot under 45%, with K-State connecting on only 36% (9 of 25) of their field goals. The Wildcats missed all 14 3-pointers they put up in the second half.
But free throw shooting saved K-State.
The Wildcats shot a sizzling 89.7% (26-for-29) from the line, paced by DaJuan Gordon, who went 11-for-11. The 89.7% conversion rate at the line is the 10th-best outing in program history in a game in which the Wildcats attempted at least 20 free throws.
K-State gave up the first basket of the contest — a layup by Iowa State forward Solomon Young — immediately after losing the tip. But the Wildcats responded immediately, as senior guard Mike McGuirl knocked down a 3-pointer from the elbow. The two teams trade points over the next seven minutes before K-State started to give itself some breathing room.
Up 15-14 as the clock ticked under the 12-minute mark in the first half, the Wildcats then went on an 11-0 run — back-to-back-to-back pointers, the first two from Linguard followed by another from Williams and capped by a layup from Antonio Gordon — to extend their lead to 26-14.
Though Iowa State cut that edge in half, to 30-24 at the 5:31 mark, K-State ended the half with the flourish: The visitors outscored the hosts 10-2 in the final five minutes of the opening 20 minutes, jogging into the locker room ahead 40-26.
K-State tentatively is slated to host Baylor at 3 p.m. Saturday. That game is up in the air, however, as the Bears' program has paused team activities because of recent coronavirus issues. Baylor already postponed Sunday's game against Texas and Tuesday's matchup versus Tarleton State.
If the Baylor game is postponed, K-State is scheduled to take the court again Monday, when it welcomes Jacksonville to town. Game time is set for 1 p.m., with Big 12 Now on ESPN+ handling the broadcast.
This story will be updated.